Olympian Roundup: 200 Free Leaves Major Players on the Outside Looking in

  3 Lauren Neidigh | June 28th, 2017 | Club, National, News

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Several stars from the Rio Olympic Games have returned to compete at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis. On day 2, the men brought the heat in prelims of the 200 free, leaving a couple of Olympic gold medalists on the outside of the championship final.

Men’s 200 free: Rio 800 free relay champions Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz missed the final, as it took a 1:48.10 or better to take a spot in the top 8. Bentz placed 10th in 1:48.36, while Conger’s 1:48.71 landed him 16th. Rio relay teammates Olympians Townley Haas (1:46.85), Clark Smith (1:47.10), and Conor Dwyer (1:48.10) all made it in to compete for a spot tonight. Joining them are fellow Olympians Blake Pieroni (1:47.49), Caeleb Dressel (1:47.45), and Jay Litherland (1:47.76).

Men’s 200 breast: Both Kevin Cordes (2:09.35) and Josh Prenot (2:09.27) looked smooth this morning to qualify for tonight’s final.

Men’s 200 back: The Cal backstroke duo of Ryan Murphy (1:57.35) and Jacob Pebley (1:57.49) took it easy this morning, qualifying 3rd and 4th respectively.

Men’s 50 fly: Olympic veteran Cullen Jones powered to a new Championship Record time of 23.26 to lead prelims, while sprint ace Caeleb Dressel was narrowly behind in 23.33. Olympic butterflier Tom Shields placed 7th this morning with a 23.90, and Ryan Held snagged the 8th spot in 23.93.

Women’s 200 free: Defending Olympic champ Katie Ledecky (1:55.87) took the top spot with ease this morning. Rio Olympic relay teammates Melanie Margalis (1:57.27), Leah Smith (1:57.61), and Cierra Runge (1:58.91) will join her in the final, as well as fellow Olympian Simone Manuel (1:58.00).

Women’s 200 breast: Top qualifier Lilly King posted a 2:24.68 to lead the way. Rio Olympian Molly Hannis is out of the final after putting up a 2:31.82 to place 22nd.

Women’s 200 back: Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker is trying her hand at the 200 back this summer. She was the top qualifier in 2:08.56.

Women’s 50 fly: As expected, Kelsi Worrell took a good lead over the field, closing in on Dara Torres’ American Record (25.50) to take the top spot in 25.78.

3 Comments on "Olympian Roundup: 200 Free Leaves Major Players on the Outside Looking in"

ole 99

Looks like Conger scratched the B final.

23 minutes 50 seconds ago
Steve Nolan

Others – Katie Meili and Breeja Larson both made the final in the 200 breast. Hali Flickinger’s in the final of the 2 back and Claire Donahue was 11th in the 50 fly.

14 minutes 25 seconds ago
musty

wow sara sjoestroms 50 fly record is really incredible. The top american(by far) isn’t even within a second of it

6 seconds ago
