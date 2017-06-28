Olympian Roundup: 200 Free Leaves Major Players on the Outside Looking in

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Several stars from the Rio Olympic Games have returned to compete at the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials in Indianapolis. On day 2, the men brought the heat in prelims of the 200 free, leaving a couple of Olympic gold medalists on the outside of the championship final.

Men’s 200 free: Rio 800 free relay champions Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz missed the final, as it took a 1:48.10 or better to take a spot in the top 8. Bentz placed 10th in 1:48.36, while Conger’s 1:48.71 landed him 16th. Rio relay teammates Olympians Townley Haas (1:46.85), Clark Smith (1:47.10), and Conor Dwyer (1:48.10) all made it in to compete for a spot tonight. Joining them are fellow Olympians Blake Pieroni (1:47.49), Caeleb Dressel (1:47.45), and Jay Litherland (1:47.76).

Men’s 200 breast: Both Kevin Cordes (2:09.35) and Josh Prenot (2:09.27) looked smooth this morning to qualify for tonight’s final.

Men’s 200 back: The Cal backstroke duo of Ryan Murphy (1:57.35) and Jacob Pebley (1:57.49) took it easy this morning, qualifying 3rd and 4th respectively.

Men’s 50 fly: Olympic veteran Cullen Jones powered to a new Championship Record time of 23.26 to lead prelims, while sprint ace Caeleb Dressel was narrowly behind in 23.33. Olympic butterflier Tom Shields placed 7th this morning with a 23.90, and Ryan Held snagged the 8th spot in 23.93.

Women’s 200 free: Defending Olympic champ Katie Ledecky (1:55.87) took the top spot with ease this morning. Rio Olympic relay teammates Melanie Margalis (1:57.27), Leah Smith (1:57.61), and Cierra Runge (1:58.91) will join her in the final, as well as fellow Olympian Simone Manuel (1:58.00).

Women’s 200 breast: Top qualifier Lilly King posted a 2:24.68 to lead the way. Rio Olympian Molly Hannis is out of the final after putting up a 2:31.82 to place 22nd.

Women’s 200 back: Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker is trying her hand at the 200 back this summer. She was the top qualifier in 2:08.56.

Women’s 50 fly: As expected, Kelsi Worrell took a good lead over the field, closing in on Dara Torres’ American Record (25.50) to take the top spot in 25.78.