Cullen Jones Downs Championship Record with 23.2 50 Fly

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On day 2 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Olympic veteran Cullen Jones cracked the Championship Record in the 50 fly prelims. Jones blasted a 23.26 to earn lane 4 for tonight’s final, clearing the former record of 23.29 set by Eugene Godsoe at 2013 Nationals.

Tonight, Jones will be chasing the American Record, which stands at a 22.91 done by Bryan Lundquist in 2009. He’ll be up against sprint ace Caeleb Dressel, who was narrowly off the Championship Record a heat before Jones. Dressel qualified 2nd for finals in a quick 23.33, putting the two men just 7 hundredths apart.

In terms of the world rankings, Jones is now ranked 6th in the world, while Dressel is ranked 8th. Michael Andrew nearly cracked the top 10 as well with his 23.51 to qualify 3rd for the final. Andrew is now tied for 15th in the world with Singaporean Olympic butterfly champ Joseph Schooling, who threw down a 23.51 at the Texas Senior Circuit Invite.