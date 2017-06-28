Cullen Jones Downs Championship Record with 23.2 50 Fly

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

On day 2 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials, Olympic veteran Cullen Jones cracked the Championship Record in the 50 fly prelims. Jones blasted a 23.26 to earn lane 4 for tonight’s final, clearing the former record of 23.29 set by Eugene Godsoe at 2013 Nationals.

Tonight, Jones will be chasing the American Record, which stands at a 22.91 done by Bryan Lundquist in 2009. He’ll be up against sprint ace Caeleb Dressel, who was narrowly off the Championship Record a heat before Jones. Dressel qualified 2nd for finals in a quick 23.33, putting the two men just 7 hundredths apart.

In terms of the world rankings, Jones is now ranked 6th in the world, while Dressel is ranked 8th. Michael Andrew nearly cracked the top 10 as well with his 23.51 to qualify 3rd for the final. Andrew is now tied for 15th in the world with Singaporean Olympic butterfly champ Joseph Schooling, who threw down a 23.51 at the Texas Senior Circuit Invite.

Rafael

Being 6th on these event is good, but they need to step up for medal, as probably the top guys will go under 23 (Santos, Govorov and Martins maybe even sub 22,7), you also have Proud (22,80).

1 hour 15 seconds ago
tea rex

Bryan Lundquist has to be one of the most random American Record holders from 2009.

58 minutes 35 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Supersuits. Would be a 24 without.

38 minutes 4 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Wow. I thought he was done.

38 minutes 59 seconds ago
CheatinVlad

He’s now a 50s swimmer so he’s basically done

23 minutes 38 seconds ago
Swimmer?

He was always a 50s swimmer…………………

12 minutes 47 seconds ago
