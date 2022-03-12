Todd DeSorbo, Alexis Wenger of Virginia Preview 2022 NCAA Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo and All-American breaststroke Alexis Wenger sat down with the media days before heading to Atlanta to defend their team title at the 2022 NCAA Championships. They touch on topics such as UVA relays, the mindset of defending their title, and racing ACC opponents at both the conference and national levels.
University of Virginia senior Alexis Wenger also says she’s ready to move on to the next chapter of her life after the NCAA Championships.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
