Todd DeSorbo, Alexis Wenger of Virginia Preview 2022 NCAA Championships

University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo and All-American breaststroke Alexis Wenger sat down with the media days before heading to Atlanta to defend their team title at the 2022 NCAA Championships. They touch on topics such as UVA relays, the mindset of defending their title, and racing ACC opponents at both the conference and national levels.

University of Virginia senior Alexis Wenger also says she’s ready to move on to the next chapter of her life after the NCAA Championships.

“Not anything bad, just swimming for so long, I’m kind of finding my peace with it, and I think I’m at a period of my life where I’m super excited to kind of just move to the next chapter.

I just think that I’m at a good palace in my life where I think this is a good time to just come to an end. I don’t think that I need to stick around for my team to continue to be successful. We are full of amazing individuals, I’m super excited for the next chapter of my life.”

“I just think that I know what I want in this next period of my life, and I think I’ve just grown out of (swimming), in a good way. I’m really excited for this to be my last NCAAs. For the first time, I feel really good about where I am with swimming. Looking back on my career, I don’t really feel like I have anything that I didn’t accomplish. I’m really happy with where I’m at, and with that I feel like it’s a good place to just have my last meet.”

Wenger enters the meet as the 64th seed in the 50 free, the 2nd seed in the 100 breast, and the 15th seed in the 200 breast. Last year, she finished 3rd in the 100 breast and 7th in the 200 breast at the NCAA Championships, scoring 28 points as part of Virginia’s NCAA title-winning effort. The Cavaliers enter this year’s NCAA Championship meet as heavy favorites to win again.

Virginia was one of the few top programs that didn’t take advantage of the NCAA’s waiver this season allowing athletes who raced during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 impacted season an extra year of eligibility. For this season only, seniors who stuck around for a 5th year and didn’t transfer didn’t count against their schools’ scholarship limits.

