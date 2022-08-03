Three Top 24 Scratches on Day 3 of US Junior Nationals

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

After zero scratches within the top 10 seeds on day 2, three of the top 24 seeded swimmers have scratched for day 3 prelims.

Both Justina Kozan (Unattached) and Zoe Dixon (Irvine Novaquatics) have scratched the women’s 100 butterfly for day 3.

Kozan was the #8 seed coming in with a seed time of 1:00.01. This was Kozan’s first scheduled event of the meet although she just competed at US Nationals last week and is on the roster for the US Duel in the Pool taking place later this month. Notably, Kozan is the only member of the Duel in the Pool roster that is on the psych sheets for this week. Kozan is also entered in the 200 free (top seed), 100 back (15th seed), and 200 IM (top seed) later this week.

Dixon was the 17th seed coming into the meet with a seed time of 1:01.02. Dixon has already competed in the 200 fly (2:15.02, 11th) and 400 IM (4:56.22, 16th) on the first two days of the meet as well as competed on two relays for Irvine Novaquatics.

Dixon was on the psych sheets for both the 100 fly and 200 back this morning but instead has opted to just compete in the 200 backstroke. The two events were would have been slightly less than an hour apart this morning but only about 30 minutes in finals if she had opted to stick with the double. She is the fifth seed in the 200 back coming in with a seed time of 2:12.06.

The only other top 24 scratch of this morning’s prelims session was Spencer Nicholas of Nashville Aquatic Club. Nicholas was the #17 seed with a 54.80 in the men’s 100 fly.

Nicholas declared a false start (DFS) in the 100 free on day two. He is entered in the 100 back (58th seed), 200 IM (63rd seed), and 50 free (72nd seed) later in the meet. Notably, his 100 fly was the event he was seeded the highest in.