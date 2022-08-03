Daily Swim Coach Workout #736

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

WarmUp

400 swim

3×200 mix sl

8×50 drill ps

4×100 15 sprint ps in dive – turn – end

100 easy

Main

6x

50 ps b2 @1:00

100 sl b2 @1:45

50 ps b2 @1:00

1×100 a2 @2:00



+1:00



2x fins (focus-uw)

50 ps b2 @1:00

100 sl b2 @1:45

50 ps b2 @1:00

1×100 a2 @2:00



SwimDown

200 fins kick do do doppio

4x pull

50 a1 @1:00

2×25 scull @0:40

