Daily Swim Coach Workout #736

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
WarmUp
400 swim
3×200 mix sl
8×50 drill ps
4×100 15 sprint ps in dive – turn – end
100 easy
Main
6x
50 ps b2 @1:00
100 sl b2 @1:45
50 ps b2 @1:00
1×100 a2 @2:00
+1:00
2x fins (focus-uw)
50 ps b2 @1:00
100 sl b2 @1:45
50 ps b2 @1:00
1×100 a2 @2:00
SwimDown
200 fins kick do do doppio
4x pull
50 a1 @1:00
2×25 scull @0:40
Coach Notes
A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3
Ps = personal stroke
Sl = freestyle
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
