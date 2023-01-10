Three-Time SEC Champ Ellen Walshe’s Status For Spring Semester Still To Be Determined

On Tuesday, Tennessee confirmed to SwimSwam that Ellen Walshe‘s status for the spring semester of the 2022-23 NCAA season is still to be determined.

“Walshe continues to be monitored by medical professionals in Ireland, and it will be a couple more weeks before we know whether or not she will be able to return and compete for the spring semester,” Tennessee said in a statement.

While the school couldn’t comment directly on the nature of Walshe’s medical condition, SwimSwam has learned that she has been suffering from chronic fatigue since last year’s SEC Championship meet.

In fall 2022, SwimSwam reported that Walshe would be staying in her home country of Ireland and taking classes online for the fall semester, and that she planned to return in the winter. This move came after she was pre-selected to Ireland’s 2022 World and European championship squads, but declined to take her spot at both meets.

Last season, at the 2022 SEC Championships, Walshe won three titles in the 100 fly (50.34), 200 IM (1:52.97), and 400 IM (4:01.53). This performance led her to being named the 2022 SEC Co-Swimmer of the year alongside Alabama’s Morgan Scott. Walshe was seeded highly in all of her individuals at NCAAs but ended up being well off her best times, placing 8th in the 100 fly (51.42), 16th in the 200 IM (1;56.89), and 8th in the 400 IM (4:09.84). In all three of her NCAA races, she was faster in prelims than she was in finals.

Notably, Walshe raced the 400 IM and 100 fly back-to-back in the same session at both SECs and NCAAs last year.

Despite adding time, Walshe still racked up 23 individual points and was Tennessee’s highest point scorer at 2022 NCAAs.

Since NCAAs, Walshe has competed at the San Antonio TYR Pro Series in March 2022, two Mare Nostrum stops in May 2022, and the Irish Short Course Championships in December 2022. At Irish Short Course champs, she won the 50 fly (25.90) and 100 IM (59.87), setting personal bests in both events.

The Tennessee women, who are the defending SEC champions, have two more dual meets left on January 19 and 21 before they head off to compete at the 2023 SEC Championships beginning in just over a month on February 14.