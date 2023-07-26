This 16 Year Old is Faster Than Michael Phelps was at Age 18 (Video Analysis)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heiman has already had an incredible career at the age of 16. In December of 2021, he broke 14 NAGs in 11 days. He pulled 6 medals, 3 gold and 3 silver, at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacific Championships. And today, at age 16, he became faster in the 200m fly than Michael Phelps was at age 18.

In the men’s 200 fly final at the 2023 World Championships, Thomas Heilman swam an incredibly paced race and touched at 1:53.82, a big personal best and good for 4th place. This broke his own 15-16 national age group record, a 1:54.54 he set back in June at the World Champ Trials. This is also faster than the US 17-18 NAG (1:53.84), held by Luca Urlando, although as a 16-year-old, it doesn’t count as a 17-18 record. Urlando broke the record in 2019 that had been held by Michael Phelps since 2003, when as an 18-year-old, he went 1:54.28 in the event.

Just making the 200 fly final was a great accomplishment for the youngster Heilman, let alone going a personal best in said final. This a great experience for the Team USA rookie heading into the rest oof his career.