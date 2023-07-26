This 16 Year Old is Faster Than Michael Phelps was at Age 18 (Video Analysis)

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thomas Heiman has already had an incredible career at the age of 16. In December of 2021, he broke 14 NAGs in 11 days. He pulled 6 medals, 3 gold and 3 silver, at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacific Championships. And today, at age 16, he became faster in the 200m fly than Michael Phelps was at age 18.
In the men’s 200 fly final at the 2023 World Championships, Thomas Heilman swam an incredibly paced race and touched at 1:53.82, a big personal best and good for 4th place. This broke his own 15-16 national age group record, a 1:54.54 he set back in June at the World Champ Trials. This is also faster than the US 17-18 NAG (1:53.84), held by Luca Urlando, although as a 16-year-old, it doesn’t count as a 17-18 record. Urlando broke the record in 2019 that had been held by Michael Phelps since 2003, when as an 18-year-old, he went 1:54.28 in the event.
Just making the 200 fly final was a great accomplishment for the youngster Heilman, let alone going a personal best in said final. This a great experience for the Team USA rookie heading into the rest oof his career.
Appreciate the analysis beyond “he’s a big guy.” Crozet and Charlottesville’s own.
But how did his last split compare to Mollie O’Callaghan’s last 50?!?
I’m just kidding…saw you were getting flack for that.
He’s gonna be a good one.
I appreciate the joke😂
I agree, he has continued to surprise me again and again. Go Thomas!
Remember when yourself and Yanyan straight up ignored him at US trials? Didn’t even mention his name in the preview and now he’s 4th place at worlds, the fastest 16 YO in the event EVER by a mile, and showing poise in big meets beyond his years.
How you guys didn’t care to mention him when he went 1:56 at 15, and had the most bonkers winters juniors meet I’ve ever seen…is beyond me. Really brought up mid AF Trenton Julian over him lol
Seriously! You gotta do a practice and pancakes with this kid…I don’t care about his practice…I just want to know how many pancakes he’s capable of wolfing down in one sitting…and, can he beat Phelps in 2 things? 200 fly age 15-16…AND total calories after a hard practice?!?
They did an episode on him already, He was repeating 100 flies in 48 from a push.