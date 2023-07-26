Ilya Borodin Sets 200 IM National Record On Day 2 of Russian Swimming Cup

2023 SWIMMING CUP OF RUSSIA

Tuesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 30, 2023

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50 meters)

Kliment Kolesnikov‘s performance in the men’s 100 backstroke was the story of the second day of action at the 2023 Russian Swimming Cup in Kazan, as the 23-year-old fired off the second-fastest swim of all-time in 51.82.

Kolesnikov’s performance marked a new Russian Record, with reigning Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov (52.80) the runner-up in what was his fastest swim since Tokyo while youngster Miron Lifintsev (2006-born) broke 53 seconds for the first time to take third in 52.96.

You can read more about Kolesnikov’s swim here.

Kolesnikov wasn’t the only swimmer breaking a National Record on the day, however, as Ilya Borodin joined the party by setting a new mark in the men’s 200 IM.

The 20-year-old swam to a time of 1:57.30 to down the Russian mark of 1:57.50 set by Andrey Zhilkin in 2021.

It also knocked off Borodin’s previous best of 1:57.93, set this past April, and it was notably seven one-hundredths shy of what was required to make the final at the World Championships going on in Fukuoka (1:57.23).

Split Comparison

Zhilkin, 2021 Borodin, 2023 25.00 25.42 54.74 (29.74) 54.55 (29.13) 1:29.01 (34.27) 1:28.71 (34.16) 1:57.50 (28.49) 1:57.30 (28.59)

The men’s 100 breaststroke saw two swimmers dip under the 59-second barrier, as Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich paced the field in 58.76 and Russian Kirill Prigoda was close behind in 58.92.

At this week’s World Championships, 58.72 was the time required to earn the silver medal (three-way tie).

Shymanovich, who owns a best time of 58.29 from 2019, produced the second-fastest swim of his career in April at 58.41. Shymanovich also split 58.22 at the end of the session on Belarus’ mixed medley relay.

The swim for Prigoda was actually a new personal best, undercutting his previous mark of 58.98 from April as he nears the Russian Record of 58.83 set by Anton Chupkov in October 2020.

Maria Kameneva kicked off the night by matching her PB in the women’s 50 back, clocking 27.65 to equal the time she produced in July 2022. That swim would’ve qualified for the World Championship final on Wednesday in Fukuoka, where 27.74 tied for eighth in the semis.

Also picking up individual wins on Wednesday were Anna Egorova, Martin Malyutin and Svetlana Chimrova.

Egorova topped the women’s 800 free in 8:33.01, while 2008-born Sofia Diakova was the runner-up in 8:36.71, well under her previous best of 8:42.52 (set opening up a 1500).

Malyutin secured his second win in as many nights, following up his triumph in the 200 free by claiming the men’s 400 free in 3:48.68, topping Aleksandr Egorov (3:49.42) and Roman Akimov (3:49.68).

Chimrova clocked 2:08.92 to win the women’s 200 fly by more than two seconds, shy of her season-best (2:08.09 from April) and lifetime best (2:07.33 from 2018).

In the mixed 400 medley relay, St. Petersburg touched first in 3:45.42 with Lifintsev (53.18), Prigoda (59.12), Chimrova (58.39) and Daria Ustinova (54.73) taking down Belarus (3:47.18).

SEMI-FINAL HIGHLIGHTS