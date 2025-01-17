The 10 Most Viewed Video Interviews on SwimSwam in 2024

We saw a lot of swimming history take place in 2024, not to mention it was an Olympic year that absolutely delivered.

I’ve compiled the 10 most viewed video interviews (on YouTube) from SwimSwam in 2024, all of which you can view below:

10. Ariarne Titmus on Racing Ledecky in 800 Free: “I’m gonna put my best foot forward”

9. Katie Ledecky Hits Her Hardest Training Ever Ahead Of The Olympic Games

8. 2020 Olympic Medalist Bella Sims Unpacks What Happened At The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

7. College Swimming Icon Caeleb Dressel Plays The Men’s NCAA DI Championships Prediction Game

6. David Popovici on Seeing 100 Free World Record Broken: “It was refreshing”

5. How Bob Bowman Guided Leon Marchand to 4 GOLD MEDALS at the Paris Olympics

4. Owen Lloyd, Ross Dant Give Full Account of 1,650 DQ at ACCs

3. Leon Marchand & Bob Bowman FULL NCAA Team Champion Interview

2. Caeleb Dressel: “I don’t know if I’ll ever go a best time ever again”

1.Nathan Adrian Explains Why the 100 Free World Record Will KEEP Getting Broken

HONORABLE MENTIONS (These were two of my favorite interviews I got to conduct in 2024):

How Sprint Star Florent Manaudou Medaled in the 50 Free at 4 Different Olympic Games

World Cup Queens Regan Smith & Kate Douglass Reflect on Superb Swims, Travels in Asia, & Friendship