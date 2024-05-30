Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Popovici on Seeing 100 Free World Record Broken: “It was refreshing”

Comments: 2

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

David Popovici has been through a lot in his swimming career for someone who just graduated high school a year ago. After extreme highs and lows in 2022 and 2023, it seems Popovici has found a middle ground where he can be satisfied with his results no matter the outcome.

At the Barcelona stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, Popovici took a decisive win in the 200 free, clocking a 1:44.74 on night 1. After the race, the 19-year-old spoke on his last couple years, his mindset heading into Paris, and his reaction to seeing his world record in the 100 free get broken this past February by China’s Pan Zhanle.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Craig
7 seconds ago

Such an articulate young man. Easy to forget he has only just finished High school and is speaking in a foreign language.

0
0
Reply
Lopez
23 minutes ago

Fantastic in the 200, training for the 400, fully focused on swimming, fire reignited. I cannot wait to see what he can do in Paris but my money is on him to win the 200.

1
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!