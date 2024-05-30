David Popovici on Seeing 100 Free World Record Broken: “It was refreshing”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

David Popovici has been through a lot in his swimming career for someone who just graduated high school a year ago. After extreme highs and lows in 2022 and 2023, it seems Popovici has found a middle ground where he can be satisfied with his results no matter the outcome.

At the Barcelona stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, Popovici took a decisive win in the 200 free, clocking a 1:44.74 on night 1. After the race, the 19-year-old spoke on his last couple years, his mindset heading into Paris, and his reaction to seeing his world record in the 100 free get broken this past February by China’s Pan Zhanle.