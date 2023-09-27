Texas Unveils 2023-2024 Competition Schedule

The University of Texas has unveiled the men’s and women’s swimming & diving competition schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

The Texas women are coming off of a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships in March, while the men fell to 3rd last season after finishing 2nd in 2022.

The men’s team will open their season this weekend with their annual Orange and White Classic. The week after, they’ll head north to Dallas for the SMU Classic, a meet that they decisively won last year.

The women’s team will kick things off at home with the Dust Off Your Boots Invitational on October 6th. The teams will then combine a few weeks later to take on in-state TCU, which is also slated to be hosted in Austin.

Both teams will close out the month of October with a trip to Charlottesville to take on Virginia in a highly anticipated match-up. Last year, the Longhorns narrowly won the combined dual on day 1, then went on to sweep the separately scored day 2 meet.

The Texas women were the runners-up to Virginia at the NCAA Championships last season for the second straight year, while the men’s team placed third at nationals behind Cal and ASU. In SwimSwam’s pre-season rankings, the Texas men fell to 6th, while the Virginia and Texas women have held on to their 1st and 2nd spots, respectively.

After making a short trip to College Station for a dual with Texas A&M, Texas will host its own mid-season invite in November, which is a change from recent years. Last season, the teams attended the Minnesota Invite, where the women topped the team scores and the men finished 2nd to Cal.

Both teams kick off 2024 with back-to-back duals against NC State and Duke in North Carolina. Last season the Longhorns swept NC State both days of the dual, with the meet producing incredibly fast in-season performances on both sides.

The regular season is slated to conclude with another combined match-up against TCU, the Sterkel Classic, and SMU on the men’s side.

This will be the final season of Texas competing in the Big 12 Conference before making the shift to the SEC next year.