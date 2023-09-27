World Aquatics Announces the Schedule for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics has announced the schedule for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The competition will run from February 2, 2024 until February 18, 2024 and will feature 6 different aquatic disciplines: swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

Competition will kick-off February 2 with the preliminary rounds of diving and artistic swimming, with both disciplines wrapping-up their event schedule on February 10. The open water swimming events are also set to take place during this time, running from February 3 until February 8, with water polo kicking-off on February 4. High diving will run from February 12-14, simultaneously occurring with the swimming events.

Following the traditional championship format, the swimming events will wrap-up the competition schedule, immediately following the conclusion of the diving and artistic swimming events, over an 8-day span from February 11 until February 18.

2024 World Aquatics Championships – Event Schedule:

February 2-10, 2024 – Diving

February 2-10, 2024 – Artistic Swimming

February 3-8, 2024 – Open Water Swimming

February 4-17, 2024 – Water Polo

February 12-14 – High Diving

February 10-18 – Swimming

Notably, this Championships will serve as a qualifying opportunity for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which are set to kick-off in July.

This edition of the World Aquatics Championships was originally set to occur in November 2023, but was delayed due to the fact that the 2021 edition of the Championships was pushed back from 2021 to July 2023. Due to this delay, the number of swimmers who actually intend on attending these Championships is still up in the air, as many have expressed concern with the meet’s proximity to the Olympic Games next summer.