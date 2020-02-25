TeDuits, Lohr Set State Records at Wisconsin Boys’ Division 2 State Champs

WISCONSIN BOYS DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Edgewood 293 Cedarburg 265 Elkorn Area 169 Whitefish Bay 164 Baraboo 135

The Edgewood boys took the 2020 Wisconsin Division 2 State title, beating Cedarburg by 28 points. Edgewood kicked things off with a new D2 State Record in the 200 medley relay. Alex Moen (back-23.77) and Truman TeDuits (breast- 25.24) got the ball rolling. They handed off to Colin Senke (fly-23.49) and Chase Korb (free-21.55) to set the mark in 1:33.77. That broke an 8-year-old record set by McFarland in 2012. It stood at a 1:33.81.

TeDuits went on to tie the D2 State Record in the 100 fly. He won the race in a lifetime best 49.52 to tie the mark set by McFarland’s Ryan O’Donnell set in 2011. He also set a lifetime best 1:50.03 to win the 200 IM title. TeDuits has committed to the University of Wisconsin. He follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Drew, who was an NCAA Champion in the 200 back while at Wisconsin.

Baraboo’s Aidan Lohr, an Iowa commit, also had a record-setting performance, winning the 100 back. He dropped nearly half a second to win in 48.02, breaking the former record set by O’Donnell in 2012 at a 48.35. Lohr was also the 100 free champion, breaking 46 for the first time in 45.67.

Cedarburg freshman Isaac Fleig was the youngest champion this season as he won his first career state title in the 500 free. He made a massive drop, taking nearly 10 seconds off his best to win it in 4:39.24. Fleig also took silver in the 200 IM, dropping over a second there in 1:54.73.

Additional Event Winners