X Rose Sets State Records, Hits #12 All-Time 11-12 50 BR At Hawaii Age Champs

12-year-old X Rose (listed as Nathaniel Rose in results) broke three state records, including two highly-ranked swims in 11-12 age group history at Hawaii’s Age Group SCY Championships.

Rose broke state records in the 50 breast (28.18), 100 breast (1:02.95) and 100 IM (57.45) while winning 8 events at the meet, which took place at the University of Hawaii’s aquatic center in Honolulu. That 50 breast in particular moves Rose to #12 all-time in the 11-12 age group, per USA Swimming’s rankings. The National Age Group record is a 27.20 from Ethan Dang, but only six boys have ever broken 28 in the event in the 11-12 age group.

His 100 breast now ranks #81 in age group history. Rose swims for the Kona Dolphins Swim Club.Rose also won the 200 breast (2:26.8), 100 fly (59.14), 50 free (23.47), 100 free (51.69) and 200 free (1:57.54). Those were all lifetime-bests, outside of the 100 fly.

In the girls 200 back, 17-year-old Alana Bartel and 16-year-old Grace Monahan both went under the 15-18 state record. Bartel, swimming for Aulea Swim Club, won in 1:59.30, breaking a Jasmine Mau state record. Monahan was 1:59.98, also under the old record.

Monahan and her Kamehameha team broke a pair of relay records as well. Monahan split 23.70 on a 200 free relay, joining Lauren Croll, Andrea Zeebe and Shaye Story to go 1:37.08. In the 800 free relay, Monahan was 1:52.02 on the anchor leg, with Sofia Carlson, Story and Zeebe joining her to go 7:40.27.

Kamehameha’s 15-18 boys also broke a state record in the 800 free relay, with the team of Jake Palmieri, Makena Ginoza, Micah Ginoza and Noah Peters going 6:47.49 on a 1:41.71 split from Makena Ginoza.

