Wisconsin D1 States: UW Commit Wiegand Sets State Record, Then Splits 19.11

WISCONSIN BOYS DIVISION 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Middleton 228 Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 222 Sun Prairie 197 Madison West 180 Eau Claire Memorial/North 167

The Middleton boys improved on their 2019 runner-up finish, winning the team title this season at the 2020 Wisconsin Division 1 State Championships. Though they didn’t win any individual events, they had the depth to narrowly defeat Wakuesha South/Catholic Memorial by 6 points.

Future Big Ten swimmers had a strong showing.

Sun Prairie’s Ben Wiegand, a Wisconsin commit, took down a State Record in the 50 free. He took 2 tenths off his best, winning the race in 20.16. That broke a 10-year-old record formerly set by Sauk Prairie’s Matt Friede in 2010 with a 20.44. Madison West’s Isaac Casey-Hrenak was also under the former record to take silver in 20.43.

Wiegand earned a silver medal in the 100 breast, breaking 57 for the first time in 56.79. That race was won by Madison West’s Charlie Feller, who dropped over a second with his 56.10.

Wiegand’s most impressive swim of the meet was arguably his split on the 200 free relay, as Sun Prairie won in 1:23.22 to miss the State Record by just a tenth. He anchored in a 19.11, which bodes well for the Badgers as it’s faster than any member of Wisconsin’s 200 free relay in last season’s Big Ten final. Wiegand also put up a 24.90 breast split on the 200 medley relay.

Following his 50 free silver, Casey-Hrenak, another Wisconsin commit, went on to win the 100 free title. He smashed his best by nearly a second in 44.97. Casey-Hrenak also had a sub-20 relay split, anchoring the 200 free relay in 19.99. He contributed a 23.94 backstroke leg on the 200 medley relay.

Green Bay Southwest’s Kaiser Neverman picked up a winning double. His lifetime best 47.74 in the 100 fly was just 3 hundredths shy of the State Record, which Wakuesha North’s Kyle Bubolz set at a 47.71 in 2003. Neverman, a Minnesota commit, blew away his best by over 5 seconds in the 200 IM, dominating to take the title in 1:47.79.

Nathan Kim was the top individual performer for Middleton. He earned a bronze medal in the 200 IM, knocking almost 3 seconds off his best with a 1:52.52. Kim just missed the podium in the 100 fly (50.66). Middleton’s highest finish overall came in the 400 free relay (3:06.11). Forrest Peterson had their fastest split, anchoring in 45.81. Kim split a 45.93 on the 3rd leg there. They also took bronze in the 200 free relay (1:25.59). Calvin Roberts clocked their fastest split in a 21.20 anchor.

Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial had an individual champion as Caleb Blischke won in a lifetime best 1:41.20. In his 2nd individual race, the 500 free, he raced to a 4:34.46 for silver. Blischke won another gold as he anchored the winning 400 free relay in 45.62. Jacob Carlson led off there in 45.35. Noah Scanlan (46.01) and Joe Esterle (48.16) joined them as Wakuesha South/Catholic Memorial won the race in 3:05.14.

Additional Event Winners