Tate Jackson’s 48.20 Leads Longhorn Onslaught In Men’s 100 Free

by Maclin Simpson 8

July 26th, 2018 Big 12, College, National, News

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dave Walters. Garrett Weber-Gale. Jimmy Feigen. Ricky Berens. Neil Walker. Gary Hall Jr. The first 3 names on that list have all been sub-48 in the 100 free, before it was cool. The last 3 have all been sub-49. What do they all have in common? They all swam for Eddie Reese at the University of Texas.

Well, coming up on his 41st season in Austin, TX – the 76 year-old Reese’s production house of great freestylers doesn’t seem to be slowing down. On day one of U.S. Nationals in Irvine, CA, current or former Longhorn swimmers produced 4 of the top 16 times and 7 of the top 28 times in the men’s 100 freestyle – led by rising senior Tate Jackson, who won the B-Final in 48.20 (which we suspect is probably the fastest time ever swum in a B final).

Coming into the meet, Jackson’s best time was a 48.99 set back in 2017. He popped off a 48.79 in prelims to qualify 9th and then unleashed a 48.20 to win the B-final in a time that would have placed 2nd in the A-final. Oh, and the guy who finished 2nd behind him in the B-final with a 48.52? Dean Farris. He’s been training in Austin, TX all summer. Before June of this year, the rising Harvard junior had a best of 49.84.

Even though Jackson swam the 2nd fastest time of the night, because it was performed in the B-final it is not eligible for Pan Pacs qualification. With a 3rd place finish, Townley Haas secured a spot on the team heading to Tokyo for the August 9th-13th competition.

The list below doesn’t even include Jack Conger (lifetime best of 48.76) who opted for the 200 fly where he finished in a tie for 3rd (1:55.21).

Texas is set up for a huge 400 free relay this year, with what should be incredible competition for relay spots between the outgoing seniors and incoming freshmen, and will be set up for years into the future.

Texas’ Sub-50 100 Freestyles, Day 1

  • Tate Jackson – 48.20 (9th place B-final; time would have placed 2nd in A-final) – rising senior
  • Townley Haas – 48.30 (3rd place; life time best of 48.20 from 2017) – rising senior
  • Daniel Krueger – 49.18 (lifetime best of 48.87 in prelims; first time under 49) – incoming freshman/McFarland Spartan Sharks
  • Drew Kibler – 49.44 (lifetime best of 49.28 in prelims) – incoming freshman/Carmel Swim Club
  • John Shebat – 49.59 (18th place; lifetime best; 2nd time under 50 – 49.73 in prelims) – rising senior
  • Jeff Newkirk – 49.81 (25th place prelims; lifetime best of 49.77 from 2017; scratched finals) – rising senior
  • Tripp Cooper – 49.91 (prelims; 23rd place in finals – 50.22) – Texas postgrad

It’s worth noting that incoming freshman Matthew Willenbring finished 34th with a 50.06. His lifetime best was set last summer with a 49.57. However, Willenbring tested positive for a banned substance (hydrochlorathiazide) at the 2017 World Junior Championships – where he went his best of 49.57. He served a 4-month ban that has already expired. As part of the suspension, he forfeited all results and medals beginning on August 28th, 2017, the last day of the World Junior Championships.

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Kobe

Conger should stop swimming the 200 fly. He is starting to look like the next Tom Shields

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Yabo

Or he should take the opposite approach and just train for the 200fly, which is a relatively weak event in the US

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Horninco

Fifth in the world last year. Scrub

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
yinz

I am waiting for Dean Farris to start 200 fly. Because, why not?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Paul

What about men 100 free C final and D final? Omega Timing has not published them.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!