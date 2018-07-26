2018 CAC Games Day 6: Kristen Romano Strikes 200 Back Gold

2018 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES

Puerto Rico’s Kristen Romano sealed up the women’s 200m backstroke gold to end her 2018 CAC Games campaign. The 18-year-old who competes for Ohio State University threw down a winning time of 2:13.70 to top the podium, adding another piece of hardware to her 400m IM gold and 200m IM bronze performances from earlier in the meet. Romano’s 200m back outing checks in as a new Puerto Rican national record as well.

The men’s 200m breaststroke saw Mexico’s Miguel De Lara surge to the wall first in the only mark under the 2:12 barrier. Touching in 2:11.77, De Lara established a new Games Record and notched his 3rd national record of these Games. He now owns the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke Mexican national records.

Suriname got on the board on the final night in the form of Renzo Tjon A Joe‘s win in the men’s splash n’ dash event. Tjon A Joe stopped the clock at 22.18, a new Games Record, to overtake Olympian George Bovell’s old record of 22.23 set back in 2010.

Bovell’s countryman, Dylan Carter, has been on fire this meet, taking wins in the 50m fly, 50m back and 100m free. However, the former USC standout had to settle for silver in this 50m, touching in 22.39. Venezuela’s Alberto Mestre rounded out the top 3 in a time of 22.47.

Mexico took both the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays, with respective times of 3:40.41 and 4:08.99, both new Games Records.