Mexico Tops Final Medal Table Of 2018 CAC Games

2018 CENTRAL AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN (CAC) GAMES

The 2018 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games wrapped up in Barranquilla, Colombia, but not before the nation of Mexico upgraded its 2nd place position in the 2014 swimming medal table to 1st place overall.

At the 2014 edition of the CAC Games, Mexico collected 28 medals on the whole, with just 8 golds. Flash forward to Colombia this week and the squad almost doubled its gold, bringing its 2018 total to 15. 7 of those medals were derived from relay wins, while Ricardo Vargas represented the only multi-gold medalist individually with victories in the men’s 400m IM and 1500m freestyle.

Host nation Colombia also improved its overall medal position from 2014 where it finished 3rd, while Trinidad & Tobago rocketed up the rankings from 7th in 2014 to 4th this time around. Dylan Carter accounted for 3 of those golds, winning the men’s 100m free, 50m fly and 50m back.

Joanna Evans helped upgrade Bahamas from 4th in 2014 to 3rd this year, as the Texas Longhorn snatched gold medals in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events.