Tate Jackson’s 41.69 Highlights Texas Invite Day 4 Prelims

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

200 Back

Unsurprisingly, Beata Nelson followed up her American Record from last night with a swift time time in the 200 back this morning, posting the top time with a 1:52.34, about half a second off her season-best time of 1:51.85 from the ACC-B1G Challenge.

Wisconsin has been swimming well in its first big meet under new head coach Yuri Suguiyama, and three other Badgers will join Nelson in tonight’s A-final: Katie Coughlin (1:56.36), Jess Unicomb (1:56.40), and Margaret Guanci (1:58.19).

Texas put a pair of women in the top eight, as Quinn Carrozza took the 2nd seed behind Nelson, swimming a 1:53.45, and Evie Preifer had the 4th-fastest overall time with a 1:55.62.

Harvard’s Samantha Shelton made her second A-final of the meet, taking the 3rd seed with a time of 1:54.98, after finishing 8th in the 200 free last night.

It’ll be the second A-final for Arizona’s Daniela Georges as well, who had the 7th-fastest time with a 1:57.22.

100 Free

It was a tight race for the top eight this morning, with less than half a second separating the top eight times.

The Texas women led the way with four women at 48.5 or better. Claire Adams had the best time of the morning with a 48.36. Only a tenth of second separated her teammates Anelise Diener, Grace Ariola, and Julia Cook, who touched in 48.49, 48.54, 48.59, respectively. Brooke Hansen, who split 47.7 anchoring Texas’s C medley relay Thursday night went 49.39 to make the B-final.

USC’s Marta Ciesla had the 2nd-fastest time behind Adams, finishing in 48.46, a new personal best for her by three-tenths of a second. Teammate Tatum Wade also shaved some time off of her best time, dropping to a. 48.75 and taking the 6th-seed.

Katrina Konopka had the 7th-fastest time of the morning with a 48.79, while professional Allison Schmitt was right behind her with a 48.80.

200 Breast

USC dominated this even this morning, sweeping the top four spots. Maggie Aroesty led the way with a 2:10.87. Kirsten Vose had the 2nd-fastest time, a 2:11.74. Vose actually swam her lifetime best time of 2:07.46 at this meet three years ago as a freshman. Isa Odgers (2:12.35) and Riley Scott (2:12.56) took the 3rd and 4th seeds.

There was over a second gap separating Scott from the next-fastest woman, Harvard’s Jaycee Yegher (2:13.85), but Texas’s Kennedy Lohman was right behind Yeager with a 32:13.86.

Almost another two seconds separated Lohman from the final two qualifiers for tonight’s A-final, Wisconsin’s Kelsi Artim (2:15.55) and Arizona’s Mallory Korenwinder (2:15.58).

200 Fly

The Trojans came close to repeating their top-four sweep in back-to-back events, as they took three of the top four spots. Louise Hansson put down a 1:52.88, a NCAA ‘A’ cut and her top time this season after focusing on backstroke at the SMU Classic. Teammates Maddie Wright (1:54.46) and Catherine Sanchez (1:55.79), had the 2nd- and 4th-fastest times, and they’ll be joined tonight by yet another Trojan, Caitlin Tycz (1:56.99).

Texas’s Remedy Rule (1:55.79) and Lauren Case (1:56.65) took the 3rd and 5th seeds.

The top three women were all under last year’s invited time of 1:55.99, although Wright and Rule had already done that at the SMU Classic, while Hansson has already locked in her NCAA invite in other events.

Arizona’s Mackenzie Rumrill earned a spot in her 2nd A-final of the week, touching in 1:57.56 after finishing 6th in the 100 fly yesterday. Megan Doty of Wisconsin just nabbed the 8th spot with a 1:58:28, giving her three A-finals for this week.

Men’s Recap

200 Back

USC’s Patrick Mulcare locked down his NCAA invite with a nice, round 1:40.00 as the top qualifier this morning. Mulcare swam a 45.90 in the 100 back last night, that was under the 46.1 it took to get a NCAA invite last season, but with the way we’ve seen invite times get faster and faster, a 45.90 wasn’t yet a guarantee of an invite. His time from his morning, however, is over a second faster than the 1:41.18 it took to make the cut in the 200 back, and should be safe, as we’re probably still a a few years away from it taking a sub-1:40 to get an invite.

Joining Mulcare under last season’s invite time this morning were Texas swimmers Austin Katz and Ryan Harty, who touched in 1:40.55 and 1:40.65, respectively. Katz took the NCAA title last season in this event, as a freshman, Fellow Longhorns John Shebat and Josh Artmann took the 5th and 7th seeds, with time of 1:41.58 and 1:42.26.

Stanford swimmers put up two of the top eight times, with Patrick Conaton going 1:41.29 and Alex Boratto going 1:42.89.

Some big names ended up in the B-final, including Harvard’s Dean Farris (1:43.34), Arizona’s Brooks Fail (1:44.12), who’s been having a great meet, and reigning NCAA 400 IM champion Abrahm DeVine of Stanford (1:44.38).

100 Free

Tate Jackson has been on a roll his week, and he now owns the fastest times in the NCAA this season in both the 50 free and the 100 free after throwing down a 41.69 in prelims, his 3rd-fastest time ever, with his only two faster swims both coming from February’s Big 12 Championships.

Jackson’s Texas teammate Drew Kibler improved on his lifetime best by about six-tenths to take the 2nd seed in 42.33. As expected, the freshman looks like he’ll be a big part of at least Texas’s 400 and 800 free relays, and possibly more.

Longhorns Townley Haas (43.04) and Matthew Willenbring (43.36) also the made the top eight.

Oklahoma Baptist alum Daniel Ramirez has the 3rd-fastest time of the morning with a 42.85.

Arizona had four men under 44, and Jorge Iga and Chatham Dobbs qualified for the A-final with times of 43.15 and 43.22.

USC put Nikola Miljenic into the top eight as he swam 43.30, just 0.02s off his personal best, which he recorded at the 2018 Big Ten Champs while swimming for Indiana.

200 Breast

Texas freshman Charlie Scheinfeld continued to have a strong meet, knocking two seconds off of his personal best and posting a 1:53.80. That time puts him on pace to become just the second Longhorn since 2012 to score in this event. The other one is, of course, Will Licon, the fastest man ever in yards.

Scheinfeld wasn’t even one of the big names in one of the best classes of high school breaststrokers ever. Stanford freshman Daniel Roy, was however, and he had the 2nd-fastest time of the morning, touching in a 1:54.73 that’s just a few tenths off of what it took to qualify for NCAAs in this event last year.

Roy led a Stanford breaststroke charge that saw the Cardinal post the 2nd-5th fastest times of the morning. Matt Anderson finished just behind Roy with a 1:54.76, while Hank Poppe and Brennan Pastorek were a bit further back, touching in 1:55.54 and 1:56.24.

USC’s Mario Koenigsperger (1:56.31), Wiscsonsin’s MJ Mao (1:56.98), and Texas’s Braden Vines (1:57.78) rounded out the top eight.

200 Fly

Sam Pomajevich of Texas was the top qualifier with a time of 1:42.33, a couple tenths under last season’s NCAA invite time.

Over a second separated Pomajevich from the next three qualifiers, who were bunched up tightly together. Arizona’s Brandon Meyer led that group with a 1:43.39, followed closely by Stanford’s Jack LeVant in 1:43.40, and Pomajevich’s Texas teammate Andrew Koustik in 1:43.50. LeVant locked down his NCAA invite his very swim of the meet, leading off Stanford’s 800 free relay, while everyone else will be looking to drop some time tonight and punch their tickets.

USC had two men qualify for the A-final in Alex Valente (1:44.33) and Walker Bell (1:45.82), while Texas’s Max Holter (1:44.56) and Stanford’s Alex Liang (1:44.86) qualified as well.