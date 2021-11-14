Sztankovics Lowers Hungarian 50 Breast National Record In Prelims

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered the final day of competition here at these 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships but the competitors here in Kaposvár have no intention of letting up.

Already this morning in the heats we saw another national record bite the dust, again on the women’s side, with Anna Sztankovics hitting a new mark in the 50m breaststroke.

Getting to the wall in a speedy time of 30.41, 25-year-old Sztankovics not only produced the only sub-31 second result of the field, but she logged a new lifetime best. Her previous career-quickest sat the 30.59 she put up at this same meet 3 years ago, with that outing representing the national record.

Sztankovics still has tonight’s final in which she can drop more time as she inches closer to the 30-second barrier. Flanking her in the final will be Dalma Sebestyen and Zsuzsanna Jakabos, who sit as the 2nd and 3rd seeds in perspective morning swims of 31.28 and 31.43.