19-Yr-Old Bekesi Overtakes Hosszu’s Hungarian 200 Breast National Record

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw Hungarian record number two go down over the course of their national short course championships, this time in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Eszter Bekesi just put up the fastest time of her career en route to capturing gold, clocking a big-time 2:20.57 to take the race by over 4 seconds tonight in Kaposvár. In doing so, she overtook the previous Hungarian national record of 2:20.63 multi-Olympic medalist Katinka Hosszu put on the books in 2019.

19-year-old Bekesi opened her race this evening in 1:08.86 and brought it home in 1:11.71 to check in with the new record. Her previous personal best entering this competition rested at the 2:22.89 she produced at this same meet two years ago.

Bekesi was a member of Hungary’s Olympic team for the 2020 Games in Tokyo this summer, placing 25th in the 200m breast and 18th in the 100m breast.

This marks the second Hosszu record to get wiped off the books at these championships, as Petra Senanszky clocked a new mark in the women’s 50m freestyle on day 1.