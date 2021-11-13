Kylie Masse Breaks Taylor Ruck’s Canadian Record in 200 Back at ISL Playoff #2

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 2

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse took down the Canadian Record in the 200 backstroke early on the first day of Playoff #2.

She swam 2:01.45, which broke the Canadian Record of 2:01.66 that was set by fellow Olympian Taylor Ruck in 2017.

Masse’s previous personal best was 2:01.76, which was done at an ISL meet last season. Masse was more controlled in this swim than we normally see her, going out in 1:00.35 and coming back in 1:01.10. That’s as compared to her previous best time, where she was out in 59.47 and back in 1:02.29.

Splits Comparisons:

Kyle Masse Taylor Ruck Kylie Masse New Canadian Record Prior Canadian Record Previous PB 50m 28.92 28.57 28.48 100m 31.43 30.5 30.99 150m 30.65 30.98 31.35 200m 30.45 31.61 30.94 Final Time 2:01.45 2:01.66 2:01.76

The 25-year old entered this ISL season as the undisputed best Canadian backstroker, especially in long course, but her short course crown has been challenged by countrymate Ingrid Wilm, who earlier this season broke the Canadian Record in the 100 SCM backstroke.

Masse is now the fourth-best 200 backstroker in the ISL this season (and 5th best performance). Her teammate Lisa Bratton, who was 3rd on Saturday, is still ahead of her on that list.

Beata Nelson, Cali Condors – 2:00.55 – Match 7 Lisa Bratton, Toronto – 2:00.93 – Match 7 Beata Nelson, Cali Condors – 2:01.1 – Match 4 Minna Atherton, London Roar – 2:01.40 – Match 6 Kylie Masse, Toronto Titans – 2:01.45

Notably, Kira Toussaint of London, who won the European SC title last week in Kazan, Russia in 2:01.26, and who is swimming in this meet, didn’t swim the 200 back.