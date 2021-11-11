Petra Senanszky Takes Down Katinka Hosszu’s 50 Free HUN Record

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 11th – Sunday, November 14th

Kaposvár, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Prelims at 9:30am local/finals at 6pm local

Start Lists

Results

The 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today from Kaposvár and we’ve already seen one national record bite the dust.

Petra Senanszky produced a new Hungarian standard in the women’s 50m freestyle, first in the morning heats and then again in the evening final.

This morning, 27-year-old Senanszky put up a time of 24.37, a mark which not only represented her own personal best but also a time good enough to surpass Katinka Hosszu‘s national record of 24.43 logged in 2014.

Tonight, Senanszky shaved off another .07 to check in with a mark of 24.30 for gold. Fanni Gyurinovics and Dominika Varga clocked respective times of 24.74 and 25.16 to round out the top 3 in silver and bronze.

Entering this meet, Snenaszky’s personal best in this short course meters 50m free rested at the 24.76 she registered at this same meet 2 years ago. This is Senanszky’s first national record.

Former national record holder Hosszu was not in this race tonight, although she did contest the women’s 100m IM, placing 3rd.