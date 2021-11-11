Petra Senanszky Takes Down Katinka Hosszu’s 50 Free HUN Record

2021 HUNGARIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 11th – Sunday, November 14th
- Kaposvár, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Prelims at 9:30am local/finals at 6pm local
- Start Lists
- Results
The 2021 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today from Kaposvár and we’ve already seen one national record bite the dust.
Petra Senanszky produced a new Hungarian standard in the women’s 50m freestyle, first in the morning heats and then again in the evening final.
This morning, 27-year-old Senanszky put up a time of 24.37, a mark which not only represented her own personal best but also a time good enough to surpass Katinka Hosszu‘s national record of 24.43 logged in 2014.
Tonight, Senanszky shaved off another .07 to check in with a mark of 24.30 for gold. Fanni Gyurinovics and Dominika Varga clocked respective times of 24.74 and 25.16 to round out the top 3 in silver and bronze.
Entering this meet, Snenaszky’s personal best in this short course meters 50m free rested at the 24.76 she registered at this same meet 2 years ago. This is Senanszky’s first national record.
Former national record holder Hosszu was not in this race tonight, although she did contest the women’s 100m IM, placing 3rd.