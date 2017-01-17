Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D2 Conferences

I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D2 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving). If you like this sort of thing, the D1 rankings (big conferences, small conferences) and D3 rankings (part 1part 2 ) were posted recently. D2 is is not being split into two parts due to the smaller number of conferences.

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

There has been some significant conference realignment in D2 over the last year so a few of the last year sections are a bit off. Also Swimulator only does one division at a time, so conferences with NAIA, D3, or D1 teams are missing teams.

Appalachian

Women

Missing NAIA teams

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
WVWC 591 466 271
Wheeling Jesuit 417 649 467
King 395 330 193
Urbana 369 223 230
Mars Hill 328 447 296
Alderson Broadd. 253 114 109
NDC 249 292 184

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Mars Hill 673 638 421
Wheeling Jesuit 543 639 527
WVWC 406 316 501
King 373 82 65
NDC 270 385 236
Alderson Broadd. 165 198 209
Urbana 158 145 103

Bluegrass Mountain

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Queens (NC) 1484 1594 1634
Wingate 1461 1396 1269
Carson-Newman 1158 1059 1040
Limestone 614 845 520
Lenoir-Rhyne 538 590 352
Converse 423 365 244
Catawba 408 448 317
Chowan 376
Fairmont 375 346 259
Davis & Elkins 289 252 238
Barton 115

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Queens (NC) 1521 1463 1560
Wingate 1195 1281 1192
Carson-Newman 1071 965 811
Limestone 970 1165 989
Lenoir-Rhyne 613 511 319
Catawba 511 513 442
Fairmont 437 536 441
Davis & Elkins 399 325 276
Barton 259

GLIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Grand Valley 786 799 763
NMU 546 488 520
Findlay 414 333 367
Saginaw Valley 377 267 388
Wayne State 293 368 840
Hillsdale 283 318 298
Tiffin 258 138 196
Ashland 150 324 269

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Grand Valley 846 907 840
NMU 750 529 593
Saginaw Valley 381 313 293
Findlay 324 315 305
Wayne State 249 331 720
Tiffin 214 205 346
Ashland 201 311 261

GLVC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Drury 873 853 909
Truman St. 679 682 946
Indy 532 545 603
Lewis 364 422 348
Jewell 226 198 419
Bellarmine 192 238 215
UMSL 166 126 108
Maryville 108 42 154
Quincy 98 125 145
McKendree 47

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Drury 755 703 792
Missouri S & T 551 487 761
Indy 495 646 683
Lewis 410 439 401
Truman St. 289 294 392
UMSL 262 306 260
McKendree 233
Jewell 158 164 356
Bellarmine 132 156 144
Maryville 56 0 34

New South

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Lindenwood 1479 1384
Delta State 1364 1250 1635
West Florida 1331 1112 1765
Henderson St. 811 677 936
UTPB 694 436 409
Ouachita 364 533 543
St. Cloud State 1012 1409

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Lindenwood 901 920
Delta State 629 748 1156
Henderson St. 559 434 831
St. Cloud St. 419 405 653
UTPB 260 204 361
Ouachita 171 222 544

Northeast 10

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Assumption 908 858 796
Bentley 447 429 608
Pace 386 432 500
Saint Rose 372 312 469
Southern Conn 339 356 760
Le Moyne 301 443 475
Merrimack 203 101 136
Adelphi 170 154 195
St. Michael’s 123 136 233

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Bentley 657 507 715
Le Moyne 560 482 589
Pace 545 637 550
Saint Rose 433 460 451
Southern Conn 406 621 884
Adelphi 263 86 234
St. Michael’s 123 146 183

New Sun

Women

Didn’t exist last year

Current Score
St. Cloud St. 715
MSU Mankato 564
MSU-Moorhead 492
Northern State 358
Sioux Falls 357
Augustana 344
UMary 231

Pacific Collegiate

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
UCSD 1431 1582 1573
Fresno Pacific 1157 825 899
CSU East Bay 966 1035 1096
Azusa Pacific 746 691 852
Alaska Fairbanks 720 871
Concordia Irvine 444 448 523
Dixie State 337

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
UCSD 1558 1615 1592
Fresno Pacific 1368 1067 1073
Concordia Irvine 1023 920 946

PSAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
West Chester 876 675 715
Bloomsburg 428 577 626
SHIP 410 295 334
IUP 343 356 443
Clarion 298 317 244
Edinboro 285 223 226
Gannon 237 355 385
CALU-PA 200 129 143
East Stroudsburg 160 159 164
Millersville 109 200 175
Kutztown 69 87 69
Lock Haven 50 82 75

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
West Chester 761 827 975
Bloomsburg 720 767 800
IUP 408 489 455
Clarion 380 210 177
Gannon 318 336 320
Edinboro 254 240 241
SHIP 244 216 219

Rocky Mountain

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Cal Baptist 757 914 985
Colorado Mesa 721 426 645
Mines 494 544 377
Oklahoma Baptist 457 117
WSCU 296 492 418
CSU-Pueblo 185 336 246
Adams St. 78 200 215
Nebraska Kearney 1 98 126

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Cal Baptist 835 817 916
Colorado Mesa 693 641 915
Mines 533 556 438
Adams State 171 166

Sunshine State

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Nova S’eastern 774 455 766
TAMPA 647 637 597
Florida Southern 471 699 893
Saint Leo 455 382 421
Lynn 302 384 426
Florida Tech 226 253 259
Rollins 207 275 224

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Nova S’eastern 659 419 743
TAMPA 640 694 722
Florida Southern 579 649 792
Florida Tech 542 529 541
Saint Leo 367 492 467
Rollins 177 182 191

