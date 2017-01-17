Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D2 Conferences

I’ve run the Swimulator conference simulation tool for D2 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving). If you like this sort of thing, the D1 rankings (big conferences, small conferences) and D3 rankings (part 1, part 2 ) were posted recently. D2 is is not being split into two parts due to the smaller number of conferences.

Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.

There has been some significant conference realignment in D2 over the last year so a few of the last year sections are a bit off. Also Swimulator only does one division at a time, so conferences with NAIA, D3, or D1 teams are missing teams.

Appalachian

Women

Missing NAIA teams

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score WVWC 591 466 271 Wheeling Jesuit 417 649 467 King 395 330 193 Urbana 369 223 230 Mars Hill 328 447 296 Alderson Broadd. 253 114 109 NDC 249 292 184

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Mars Hill 673 638 421 Wheeling Jesuit 543 639 527 WVWC 406 316 501 King 373 82 65 NDC 270 385 236 Alderson Broadd. 165 198 209 Urbana 158 145 103

Bluegrass Mountain

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Queens (NC) 1484 1594 1634 Wingate 1461 1396 1269 Carson-Newman 1158 1059 1040 Limestone 614 845 520 Lenoir-Rhyne 538 590 352 Converse 423 365 244 Catawba 408 448 317 Chowan 376 Fairmont 375 346 259 Davis & Elkins 289 252 238 Barton 115

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Queens (NC) 1521 1463 1560 Wingate 1195 1281 1192 Carson-Newman 1071 965 811 Limestone 970 1165 989 Lenoir-Rhyne 613 511 319 Catawba 511 513 442 Fairmont 437 536 441 Davis & Elkins 399 325 276 Barton 259

GLIAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Grand Valley 786 799 763 NMU 546 488 520 Findlay 414 333 367 Saginaw Valley 377 267 388 Wayne State 293 368 840 Hillsdale 283 318 298 Tiffin 258 138 196 Ashland 150 324 269

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Grand Valley 846 907 840 NMU 750 529 593 Saginaw Valley 381 313 293 Findlay 324 315 305 Wayne State 249 331 720 Tiffin 214 205 346 Ashland 201 311 261

GLVC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Drury 873 853 909 Truman St. 679 682 946 Indy 532 545 603 Lewis 364 422 348 Jewell 226 198 419 Bellarmine 192 238 215 UMSL 166 126 108 Maryville 108 42 154 Quincy 98 125 145 McKendree 47

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Drury 755 703 792 Missouri S & T 551 487 761 Indy 495 646 683 Lewis 410 439 401 Truman St. 289 294 392 UMSL 262 306 260 McKendree 233 Jewell 158 164 356 Bellarmine 132 156 144 Maryville 56 0 34

New South

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Lindenwood 1479 1384 Delta State 1364 1250 1635 West Florida 1331 1112 1765 Henderson St. 811 677 936 UTPB 694 436 409 Ouachita 364 533 543 St. Cloud State 1012 1409

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Lindenwood 901 920 Delta State 629 748 1156 Henderson St. 559 434 831 St. Cloud St. 419 405 653 UTPB 260 204 361 Ouachita 171 222 544

Northeast 10

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Assumption 908 858 796 Bentley 447 429 608 Pace 386 432 500 Saint Rose 372 312 469 Southern Conn 339 356 760 Le Moyne 301 443 475 Merrimack 203 101 136 Adelphi 170 154 195 St. Michael’s 123 136 233

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Bentley 657 507 715 Le Moyne 560 482 589 Pace 545 637 550 Saint Rose 433 460 451 Southern Conn 406 621 884 Adelphi 263 86 234 St. Michael’s 123 146 183

New Sun

Women

Didn’t exist last year

Current Score St. Cloud St. 715 MSU Mankato 564 MSU-Moorhead 492 Northern State 358 Sioux Falls 357 Augustana 344 UMary 231

Pacific Collegiate

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score UCSD 1431 1582 1573 Fresno Pacific 1157 825 899 CSU East Bay 966 1035 1096 Azusa Pacific 746 691 852 Alaska Fairbanks 720 871 Concordia Irvine 444 448 523 Dixie State 337

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score UCSD 1558 1615 1592 Fresno Pacific 1368 1067 1073 Concordia Irvine 1023 920 946

PSAC

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score West Chester 876 675 715 Bloomsburg 428 577 626 SHIP 410 295 334 IUP 343 356 443 Clarion 298 317 244 Edinboro 285 223 226 Gannon 237 355 385 CALU-PA 200 129 143 East Stroudsburg 160 159 164 Millersville 109 200 175 Kutztown 69 87 69 Lock Haven 50 82 75

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score West Chester 761 827 975 Bloomsburg 720 767 800 IUP 408 489 455 Clarion 380 210 177 Gannon 318 336 320 Edinboro 254 240 241 SHIP 244 216 219

Rocky Mountain

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Cal Baptist 757 914 985 Colorado Mesa 721 426 645 Mines 494 544 377 Oklahoma Baptist 457 117 WSCU 296 492 418 CSU-Pueblo 185 336 246 Adams St. 78 200 215 Nebraska Kearney 1 98 126

Men

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Cal Baptist 835 817 916 Colorado Mesa 693 641 915 Mines 533 556 438 Adams State 171 166

Sunshine State

Women

Current Score Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score Nova S’eastern 774 455 766 TAMPA 647 637 597 Florida Southern 471 699 893 Saint Leo 455 382 421 Lynn 302 384 426 Florida Tech 226 253 259 Rollins 207 275 224

Men