Swimulator Mid Season Rankings for D2 Conferences

Swimulator conference simulation tool for D2 conferences to see how the standings look now based on top times (minus diving). If you like this sort of thing, the D1 rankings ( big conferences, small conferences) and D3 rankings ( part 1, part 2 ) were posted recently. D2 is is not being split into two parts due to the smaller number of conferences.
Mid season rankings are a flawed predictor of conference results. Different teams approach in season meets in different ways. However, teams tend to have a consistent approach to mid season meets every year, so comparing this season’s mid season rankings to last year’s rankings at this point and last year’s actual conference scores can give a decent idea of what to expect in February. Teams that picked up a bunch of points last year are more likely to do the same again this year. Teams that saw a big drop off are more likely to be caught by their competitors again. Teams that have noticeably more or less points this year are in a position to perform differently this year than last.
There has been some significant conference realignment in D2 over the last year so a few of the last year sections are a bit off. Also Swimulator only does one division at a time, so conferences with NAIA, D3, or D1 teams are missing teams.
Appalachian
Women
Missing NAIA teams
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
WVWC
591
466
271
Wheeling Jesuit
417
649
467
King
395
330
193
Urbana
369
223
230
Mars Hill
328
447
296
Alderson Broadd.
253
114
109
NDC
249
292
184
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Mars Hill
673
638
421
Wheeling Jesuit
543
639
527
WVWC
406
316
501
King
373
82
65
NDC
270
385
236
Alderson Broadd.
165
198
209
Urbana
158
145
103
Bluegrass Mountain
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Queens (NC)
1484
1594
1634
Wingate
1461
1396
1269
Carson-Newman
1158
1059
1040
Limestone
614
845
520
Lenoir-Rhyne
538
590
352
Converse
423
365
244
Catawba
408
448
317
Chowan
376
Fairmont
375
346
259
Davis & Elkins
289
252
238
Barton
115
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Queens (NC)
1521
1463
1560
Wingate
1195
1281
1192
Carson-Newman
1071
965
811
Limestone
970
1165
989
Lenoir-Rhyne
613
511
319
Catawba
511
513
442
Fairmont
437
536
441
Davis & Elkins
399
325
276
Barton
259
GLIAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Grand Valley
786
799
763
NMU
546
488
520
Findlay
414
333
367
Saginaw Valley
377
267
388
Wayne State
293
368
840
Hillsdale
283
318
298
Tiffin
258
138
196
Ashland
150
324
269
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Grand Valley
846
907
840
NMU
750
529
593
Saginaw Valley
381
313
293
Findlay
324
315
305
Wayne State
249
331
720
Tiffin
214
205
346
Ashland
201
311
261
GLVC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Drury
873
853
909
Truman St.
679
682
946
Indy
532
545
603
Lewis
364
422
348
Jewell
226
198
419
Bellarmine
192
238
215
UMSL
166
126
108
Maryville
108
42
154
Quincy
98
125
145
McKendree
47
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Drury
755
703
792
Missouri S & T
551
487
761
Indy
495
646
683
Lewis
410
439
401
Truman St.
289
294
392
UMSL
262
306
260
McKendree
233
Jewell
158
164
356
Bellarmine
132
156
144
Maryville
56
0
34
New South
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Lindenwood
1479
1384
Delta State
1364
1250
1635
West Florida
1331
1112
1765
Henderson St.
811
677
936
UTPB
694
436
409
Ouachita
364
533
543
St. Cloud State
1012
1409
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Lindenwood
901
920
Delta State
629
748
1156
Henderson St.
559
434
831
St. Cloud St.
419
405
653
UTPB
260
204
361
Ouachita
171
222
544
Northeast 10
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Assumption
908
858
796
Bentley
447
429
608
Pace
386
432
500
Saint Rose
372
312
469
Southern Conn
339
356
760
Le Moyne
301
443
475
Merrimack
203
101
136
Adelphi
170
154
195
St. Michael’s
123
136
233
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Bentley
657
507
715
Le Moyne
560
482
589
Pace
545
637
550
Saint Rose
433
460
451
Southern Conn
406
621
884
Adelphi
263
86
234
St. Michael’s
123
146
183
New Sun
Women
Didn’t exist last year
Current Score
St. Cloud St.
715
MSU Mankato
564
MSU-Moorhead
492
Northern State
358
Sioux Falls
357
Augustana
344
UMary
231
Pacific Collegiate
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
UCSD
1431
1582
1573
Fresno Pacific
1157
825
899
CSU East Bay
966
1035
1096
Azusa Pacific
746
691
852
Alaska Fairbanks
720
871
Concordia Irvine
444
448
523
Dixie State
337
Men
PSAC
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
West Chester
876
675
715
Bloomsburg
428
577
626
SHIP
410
295
334
IUP
343
356
443
Clarion
298
317
244
Edinboro
285
223
226
Gannon
237
355
385
CALU-PA
200
129
143
East Stroudsburg
160
159
164
Millersville
109
200
175
Kutztown
69
87
69
Lock Haven
50
82
75
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
West Chester
761
827
975
Bloomsburg
720
767
800
IUP
408
489
455
Clarion
380
210
177
Gannon
318
336
320
Edinboro
254
240
241
SHIP
244
216
219
Rocky Mountain
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Cal Baptist
757
914
985
Colorado Mesa
721
426
645
Mines
494
544
377
Oklahoma Baptist
457
117
WSCU
296
492
418
CSU-Pueblo
185
336
246
Adams St.
78
200
215
Nebraska Kearney
1
98
126
Men
Sunshine State
Women
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Nova S’eastern
774
455
766
TAMPA
647
637
597
Florida Southern
471
699
893
Saint Leo
455
382
421
Lynn
302
384
426
Florida Tech
226
253
259
Rollins
207
275
224
Men
Current Score
Last Season Score As of 1/17 Last Season Conference Score
Nova S’eastern
659
419
743
TAMPA
640
694
722
Florida Southern
579
649
792
Florida Tech
542
529
541
Saint Leo
367
492
467
Rollins
177
182
191
