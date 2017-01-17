Applications Now Available for USA Swimming 2017 Diversity Select Camp

Applications are now open for USA Swimming’s 2017 Diversity Select Camp. The deadline to be considered for the camp is Friday, February 10th. Applications are open for those who wish to attend as swimmers, assistant coaches, or assistant managers. Per USA Swimming, the assistant manager application is a joint application between National Team and Club Development. Applicants will need to indicate which events they are interested in.

USA Swimming holds its Diversity Select Camp each year. They select 48 athletes from underrepresented populations to attend. Selection is based on times swum at USA Swimming sanctioned meets, and the age requirement is 14-16 years of age as of the first day of the camp. The camp is 3 days long, beggining on May 4th and ending on May 7th. It will take place at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

The purpose of the camp is to inspire athletes from ethnically underrepresented populations to develop into leadership roles in the sport. One of their goals is to assist in recruiting more swimmers and coaches from diverse ethnicities into swimming. The populations they aim to recruit are those that make up less than 10% of the current USA Swimming membership. The populations listed on USA Swimming’s application page include African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans.