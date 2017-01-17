Breaststroker Chad McGuire Commits to Florida State

Florida-based Chad McGuire will be staying in-state when he starts his NCAA career next fall. The Panama City Swim Team breaststroker has announced his commitment to join the Florida State Seminoles for the 2017-18 season. McGuire will make the move to Tallahassee when he graduates from JR Arnold High School this May.

At this season’s 2016 Florida High School 2A State Championships, which took place in November, McGuire was a 2-time Championship finalist. He swam his personal best 56.74 in the 100 breast at that meet on the way to a silver medal. He also garnered a 5th place finish in the 200 IM.

McGuire’s Top Times:

100 yard breast- 56.74

200 yard breast- 2:02.95

200 yard IM- 1:53.40

400 yard IM- 4:09.13

Following his stint at the State Championships, McGuire went on to compete at the 2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships (East) meet in Atlanta this past December. He lowered his best time in the 200 breast to a 2:02.95 at that meet, finishing 21st overall. He also went a new personal best in the 200 IM, where he clocked a 1:53.40.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a picture and quote to [email protected]