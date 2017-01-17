Freshman Destin Lasco Breaks National High School Record in 200 IM

Destin Lasco of Mainland Regional High School in New Jersey has broken the National High School Record in the 200 IM in a short course meters (25m) pool.

Swimming against St. Augustine Prep (a meet that Mainland won 114-56), Lasco swam a 2:02.14, which broke the old National Public (and overall) High School Record of 2:02.56. That old mark was set by Kyle Owens of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 21, 2008. Owens went on to be a 15-time All-American sprinter at Auburn and a 2012 Olympic Trials finalist.

The National Independent High School Record still belongs to Nic Fink at 2:05.27, done in 2011. Fink also did his high school swimming in New Jersey, for the Pingry School in Martinsville.

Lasco’s splits:

Fly – 27.15

Back – 30.87

Breast – 35.86

Free – 28.26

Total – 2:02.14

This is Lasco’s 4th National High School Record of the month – all of which have come in short course meters. He was also part of record-breaking 200 (1:34.95) and 400 (3:26.36) free relays. He led the latter of those races off in 49.95, which made him the first swimmer ever under 50 seconds in the 100 short course meter freestyle in high school competition.

Lasco holds 4 National Age Group Records for competition under the USA Swimming banner, including most recently the 200 yard freestyle record for 13-14s, which he set earlier this year at 1:38.24.