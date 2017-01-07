VIDEO: Mainland Boys Break Two More National High School Records

The Mainland Regional High School boys broke two more national high school records in one swim Friday night. After taking down the short course meter 200 free relay record, the same foursome broke the 400 free relay record as well as the 100 freestyle record with Destin Lasco‘s leadoff split.

Destin Lasco, Justin Liu, Brian McGroarty and Glenn Lasco combined to go 3:26.36 in the 400 meter free relay, breaking both the national public school record and the overall national record. The public school mark was a 3:31.44 from Oakton (VA) High School in 2010. The overall record, per NISCA, was a 3:26.88 from the Baylor School set back in 2008. That Baylor mark will remain the national independent high school record.

Meanwhile Destin Lasco led off the relay in 49.95, becoming the first swimmer to break 50 in high school competition. The old national public high school record was a 50.12 set by Kyle Bubolz back in 2003. The overall high school record was a 50.10 from Jeremy Wong in 2011. Lasco’s time takes over as the national public school and overall national high school record. Wong’s swim remains the national independent high school record.

We have race video of the 400 free relay above, courtesy of coach Brian Booth.