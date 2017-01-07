Auburn VS. Texas A&M Men’s Meet Now Cancelled

Following the cancellation of the women’s meet yesterday, the SEC dual meet matchup between the Auburn and Texas A&M men has now been cancelled as well. The women’s meet was cancelled yesterday after the Aggies’ flight was cancelled due to weather. Today, it has been confirmed that the men also faced a cancelled flight, as weather conditions have led to travel disruptions across the southeast.

Both teams will miss out on some exciting SEC matchups that were slated for this weekend, but Aburn and Texas A&M each have a handful of dual meets still to come before the conference championships. For the Aggies, the women will have their next meet against North Texas on January 11th. The men will rejoin them for the team’s next conference dual meet of the swchedule against LSU on January 21st.

Auburn’s men and women will return to competition on January 12th against the Texas Longhorns. Their next SEC dual meet is against Florida on January 21st.

Despite their cancelled dual meet, swimmers from Auburn and Texas A&M will meet next month, as the 2017 SEC Championships are set to take place from February 14th the February 18th in Knoxville, Tennessee.