Utah Set To Host Rival BYU For Senior Day

Utah swimming and diving will host rival BYU this Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Ute Natatorium. Senior Day ceremonies will precede the meet which starts at 11 a.m. and the annual Belly Flop contest will be held during the event

“We are excited to host a very talented BYU squad this Saturday .,” said Utah head coach Joe Dykstra. “They have been racing well this year and will present us with very stiff competition. In addition to an exciting meet, we will get to honor our seniors as they compete in the Ute Natatorium for the final time. This group was mostly freshmen in my first season and they all hold a very special place in my heart and will be missed next year.”

RED OUT FOR SENIOR DAY

Make sure to wear red as the Utes will be honoring 15 seniors at the meet; Sydney Bull, Amanda Casillas, Stina Colleou, Brianna Francis, Jenna Griffith, Gabby Hestwood, Evan Indahl, Keanu Interone, McKay King, Luis Macias, Brendan Nguyen, Kristine Pataray, Josiah Pursss, Nolan Rogers and Maddie Velez.

UTAH WOMEN

The women’s squad took on USC and UCLA last weekend. They fell to both teams, USC, 138-106 and UCLA, 183-112.

Against No. 20 UCLA, Genevieve Robertson took first in the 100 breast and 200 breast. She came away with a time of 1:04.37 in the 100 and the 200, she touched in at 2:15.44. Stina Colleou took third (1:04.58) and Julienne Tadena was fourth (1:04.68) in the 100 breast.

Tadena would later take second in the 100 IM, coming away with a time of 58.23.

In the 200 fly, Isabella Kearns was second with a time of 2:05.37. Other second-place finishes were put up by Jordan Anderson in the 500 free (5:02.46) and Mallori Allen in the 100 back (57.85).

The following day, the squad took on USC. There were five first place finishes during the meet. Stina Colleou took first in the 200 breast touching in at 2:16.80. Kat Wickham took first in the 500 free (5:07.92) and Darby Wayner won the 100 fly (57.25).

Jordan Anderson rounded out the individual wins by taking first in the 200 IM. She touched in at 2:05.70.

To finish out the meet, Utah captured the 400 free relay as Dorien Butter, Sarah Lott, Wayner and Gillian St. John finished with a time of 3:31.19.

UTAH MEN

The men last competed on Jan. 7 where they hosted Harvard and Denver. They topped Denver, 177-143 but fell to Harvard, 192-133.

During the tri-meet, Paul Unger took first in the 100 back touching in at 49.14. Freshman Rahiti De Vos also took first in the 500 free. He came away with a time of 4:35.34. De Vos also took second in the 200 free (1:40.74).

In the 1,000 free, Matteo Sogne was second touching in at 9:31.85. Luis Macias also took second in the 200 fly (1:52.05) as well as Ethan Dillard in the 100 IM (51.06).

On the boards, Josiah Purss took first on both the one-meter and three-meter events. On the one-meter, he came away with a total score of 363.90 and on the three-meter, he tallied a total score of 314.48. Daniel Theriault also took second on the one-meter (266.25) and three-meter (278.78).

UCLA DIVING INVITATIONAL

The diving team competed at the UCLA Diving Invitational this past weekend as well.

During the first day of competition, Purss took first on the one-meter. He came away with a total score of 641.55.

Purrs also took third on the three-meter (649.90) as Theriault just missed the podium on the platform event, taking fourth (545.85).

On the women’s side, Amanda Casillas was seventh on the platform event tallying a total score of 430.65 and sixth on the one-meter (542.40).

LAST TIME AGAINST BYU

The women defeated the Cougars, 198-102 but the men lost by a slim 155-145 margin last season.

Megan Kawaguchi won both the 100 back (57.27) and the 200 back (2:05.85). Jenna Marsh would take the 100 fly in 56.57 and Dorien Butter won the 200 free in 1:54.97. Butter was also victorious in the 100 free (52.42).

In diving, Amanda Casillas took first in both the one-meter (296.55) and three-meter (311.10) events while Lauren Hall took second (262.85) in the 1-meter.

In the 200 breast, Genevieve Robertson (2:17.76) and Stina Colleou (2:19.55) finished first and second, respectively. Robertson just missed the top spot in the 100 breast touching in at 1:05.06.

For the men, Josiah Purss set the school record in the three-meter event. He scored a total of 453.75 points and took first in the event. Purss also finished second in the 1-meter event with a score of 379.80.

Paul Ungur took second in the 100 back (49.15) and the 100 fly (49.54). Ganem Tebet also took second for the Utes in the 200 breast with a time of 2:05.33.

