Sjostrom Scores 2nd Consecutive Swedish Sports Woman Of The Year Award

The Swedish speedster that is Sarah Sjostrom keeps collecting the accolades, as the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist earned the Sportswoman of the Year Award this week in Stockholm. Attending the annual Swedish Sports Award gala at the Ericsson Globe Arena yesterday, Sjostrom claimed the honors for the 2nd consecutive year.

Sjostrom won a gold, a silver and a bronze for Sweden in Rio, highlighted by a shiny new World Record in the 100m butterfly. Her 200m freestyle silver came in a showdown with American freestyler Katie Ledecky, while the Swede also managed a bronze medal result in the 100m freestyle.

Taking to social media to express her gratitude for having won the award, Sjostrom also acknowledged a very special guest who was in attendance at the gala. Per Instagram, Sjostrom stated, “This was the most beautiful moment of the swedish athletes gala! Of course I’m proud and happy to win the female athlete of the year award, but it’s nothing compared with how proud I am of my little brother Linus(9y) who presented the award, and I couldn’t stop crying when he made his beautiful speech.”