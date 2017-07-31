SwimAtlanta Coaches Relay Places 2nd at Georgia Senior State Meet

Four SwimAtlanta coaches put together a 4×50 medley relay, placing second overall at the the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet.

The relay finished second with a time of 1:47.85. Their finish was remarkable given that none of the coaches had been training. The coaches’ splits and ages are as follows:

Texas Longhorn graduate and SwimAtlanta Georgia Tech coach Caleb Weir‘s 50 free split was a best time and was faster than the top seed entered in the 50 free at the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet. In addition, it is a US Open qualifying time.

The average age of the relay was 28. Thomas Nyugen is a graduate of Florida Southern University, Jordan Jones graduated from Auburn University, and Chris Davis is a graduate of UNC Wilmington.

The coaches challenge other club coaches to put together a retired swimmer relay– they want to see who can put together the fastest relay, as well as who can put together the oldest and fastest relay.

Check out a video of the relay below, courtesy of Georgia Swimming executive director Jessica Cooper.

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "SwimAtlanta Coaches Relay Places 2nd at Georgia Senior State Meet"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
F8BH

This is great. Thanks for the story.

Vote Up21-1Vote Down Reply
15 hours 32 minutes ago
expert coach

very fun stroy

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
14 hours 17 minutes ago
Bubble Enthusiast

Are the two in the middle twins?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
9 hours 31 minutes ago
ThatSwimKid

They are actually 15 years apart.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Rachel Harvill

Rachel Harvill

Rachel has been swimming ever since she can remember. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area where she learned to love swimming with the Walnut Creek Aquabears. She took her passion for swimming to Willamette University in Salem, Oregon where she primarily competes in sprint freestyle events. In addition …

Read More »