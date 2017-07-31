Four SwimAtlanta coaches put together a 4×50 medley relay, placing second overall at the the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet.
The relay finished second with a time of 1:47.85. Their finish was remarkable given that none of the coaches had been training. The coaches’ splits and ages are as follows:
- Thomas Nguyen (25): 26.76
- Jordan Jones (23): 30.77
- Chris Davis Jr (38): 27.83
- Caleb Weir (26): 22.49
Texas Longhorn graduate and SwimAtlanta Georgia Tech coach Caleb Weir‘s 50 free split was a best time and was faster than the top seed entered in the 50 free at the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet. In addition, it is a US Open qualifying time.
The average age of the relay was 28. Thomas Nyugen is a graduate of Florida Southern University, Jordan Jones graduated from Auburn University, and Chris Davis is a graduate of UNC Wilmington.
The coaches challenge other club coaches to put together a retired swimmer relay– they want to see who can put together the fastest relay, as well as who can put together the oldest and fastest relay.
Check out a video of the relay below, courtesy of Georgia Swimming executive director Jessica Cooper.
5 Comments on "SwimAtlanta Coaches Relay Places 2nd at Georgia Senior State Meet"
This is great. Thanks for the story.
very fun stroy
Are the two in the middle twins?
They are actually 15 years apart.