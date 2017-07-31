SwimAtlanta Coaches Relay Places 2nd at Georgia Senior State Meet

Four SwimAtlanta coaches put together a 4×50 medley relay, placing second overall at the the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet.

The relay finished second with a time of 1:47.85. Their finish was remarkable given that none of the coaches had been training. The coaches’ splits and ages are as follows:

Texas Longhorn graduate and SwimAtlanta Georgia Tech coach Caleb Weir‘s 50 free split was a best time and was faster than the top seed entered in the 50 free at the Georgia Long Course Senior State meet. In addition, it is a US Open qualifying time.

The average age of the relay was 28. Thomas Nyugen is a graduate of Florida Southern University, Jordan Jones graduated from Auburn University, and Chris Davis is a graduate of UNC Wilmington.

The coaches challenge other club coaches to put together a retired swimmer relay– they want to see who can put together the fastest relay, as well as who can put together the oldest and fastest relay.

Check out a video of the relay below, courtesy of Georgia Swimming executive director Jessica Cooper.