Summer Nationals Qualifier Chloe Stinson Sends Verbal Commitment to Tar Heels for 2025-26

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Chloe Stinson from Coto de Caza, California, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill! First, I want to thank God for all the blessings He has given me. I would also like to thank my family, friends, and all the coaches who have helped me throughout this journey. GO TAR HEELS!!!”

A junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Stinson swims year-round with Mission Viejo Nadadores and specializes in fly and free. At the 2023 CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships, she finaled in the 100 fly (5th) and 50 free (7th) and clocked a PB of 23.42 in prelims of the 50 free. She went on to the California State Meet and finished 13th in the 50 free and 23rd in the 100 fly. She also swam fly on the Santa Margarita relay that broke the CIF-SS D1 record in the 4×50 medley.

Stinson recently competed at Winter Juniors West, where she swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly. She placed 14th in the fly and notched PBs of 23.33 in the 50 free and of 54.15 in the fly.

Last summer, she placed 11th in the 100 fly at Summer Junior Nationals, going 1:00.66 and qualifying for the U.S. Open.

Best SCY times:

50 free — 23.33

100 free — 50.67

200 free — 1:55.61

50 fly — 23.70

100 fly — 54.15

200 fly — 2:07.06

Stinson will join the Tar Heels in the fall of 2025 with fellow commit Lexie Ward.

