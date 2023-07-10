Strength for college swimming, built by SURGE Strength

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Strength for college swimming can be overlooked as athletes graduate high school. With all the recruiting and test behind the focus can shift to being on campus. But many college freshman swimmers are underprepared for what they will experience in the weight room.

Lauren didn’t want that to be her. She wanted to be stronger BEFORE she stepped onto campus. So she reached out to us at SURGE Strength about 6 months from leaving home. While we usually work with athletes for longer periods than this situation, Lauren still had impressive results. And more importantly she feels confident heading into her freshman year with the strength for college swimming she needed.

 

Here’s the full interview on the SURGE Strength Podcast:

 

Strength for College Swimming

We’re excited to see how Lauren does in her collegiate swimming career. One of the best preparations she made was strengthening her body. This is important to handle the increased intensity that she’ll experience in a busy and crowded college weight room. Lauren also was able to work on any mobility and flexibility issues that were holding back her technique.

As a result, Lauren can feel very confident that she’s ready to not only handle the work load but excel in her new training environment.

Courtesy of SwimSwam's exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength is swim-specific, strength training by Chris Ritter.

