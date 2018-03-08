Stanford Rule D1 Women’s Psych Sheet Scored By Collegiate Best Times

Last week, I scored out the D1 women‘s pre selection psych sheet. This exercise gives us some idea of how teams stand heading into the meet, but there are some major flaws. Swimmer’s entry times are based on their best time this season. Many top swimmers haven’t fully rested yet, or have rested some, but not in every event they entered. It’s relatively easy to predict that these swimmers will be faster at the big meet. So I decided to try a projection that factors that in.

I grabbed the top collegiate time for every swimmer* that qualified for the meet individually and re scored. I left relays with their current seed times. Still no diving. This resulted in the biggest point jump for California (392 points) who added 25.5 points vs the scored psych sheet. This put their projected swimming point lead over Texas A&M (324 points) for 2nd to 58, up from 28.5 on the regular psych sheet. Stanford remained solidly in 1st place with 539.

One flaw with this methodology is that freshmen’s pre collegiate best times aren’t included, but this isn’t as big a problem as for the men. Nearly all of SwimSwam’s top ranked recruit’s pre collegiate top times are either ranked outside the top 16, or they’ve already bettered them this season. This means the missing times don’t have a large impact on the standings.

Unsurprisingly, Stanford dominate the top of the individual rankings here with the top 3 individual point scorers. Katie Ledecky leads with 60 followed by Simone Manuel and Ella Eastin with 57. Next is Kathleen Baker of Cal with 53, Erika Brown of Tennessee with 50, Mallory Comerford of Louisville with 49, and Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M with 49. Individual scores are listed below the team scores.

Best Time Scores

Best Time Points Psych Points Diff Stanford 539 527.5 11.5 California 392 366.5 25.5 Texas A&M 324 338 -14 Michigan 298.5 289.5 9 Tennessee 211.5 195.5 16 Southern Cali 208 185 23 Louisville 162 173.5 -11.5 Indiana 157.5 137.5 20 Texas 153 153 0 Virginia 147.5 160 -12.5 Ohio St 112 124 -12 Minnesota 105.5 114 -8.5 Auburn 105 124 -19 Georgia 104 101 3 Kentucky 90 104.5 -14.5 Wisconsin 88 92 -4 NC State 65 69.5 -4.5 University of Missouri 51 63 -12 UNC 39 37 2 Arizona St 26 16 10 Arizona 23 17 6 Virginia Tech 22.5 23 -0.5 Alabama 22 25.5 -3.5 Florida St 21 13.5 7.5 Penn St 18 20 -2 Denver 18 15 3 Eastern Michigan University 14 15 -1 Purdue 12.5 18.5 -6 South Carolina 9.5 13.5 -4 Hawaii 8 13 -5 Pittsburgh 7 0 7 UCLA 3 6 -3 Florida 3 4 -1 Akron 2 2 0 SMU 2 0 2 Duke 1 4 -3 West Virginia 0 4 -4

Individuals

Team Best Time Points Ledecky, Katie Stanford 60 Manuel, Simone Stanford 57 Eastin, Ella Stanford 57 Baker, Kathleen California 53 Brown, Erika Tennessee 50 Comerford, Mallory Louisville 49 Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 49 Hu, Janet Stanford 48 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 46 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin 44 Seidt, Asia Kentucky 41 Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 41 King, Lilly Indiana 40 Li, Liz Ohio St 40 Howe, Ally Stanford 37 Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 36 Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 36 Goss, Kennedy Indiana 35 Drabot, Katie Stanford 35 Baldwin, Caroline UNC 34 McLaughlin, Katie California 34 Ryan, G Michigan 33 Weitzeil, Abbey California 31 Bi, Rose Michigan 31 Belousova, Anna Texas A&M 29 Tucker, Miranda Michigan 28 Evans, Joanna Texas 27 Bilquist, Amy California 26 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 26 Scott, Riley Southern Cali 26 Small, Meghan Tennessee 24.5 Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 24 Britt, Chelsea Georgia 23 Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota 23 Moore, Hannah NC State 20 Forde, Brooke Stanford 20 Thomas, Noemie California 19.5 Stevens, Hannah University of Missouri 19 McHugh, Ally Penn St 18 Andison, Bailey Denver 18 Darcel, Sarah California 18 Szekely, Allie Stanford 17 Banic, Madeline Tennessee 16.5 Adams, Claire Texas 16 Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn 16 Deloof, Gabby Michigan 16 Harnish, Courtney Georgia 15.5 Pierce, Natalie Florida St 15 Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali 15 Duncan, Delaney Eastern Michigan University 14 Kingsley, Megan Georgia 14 Black, Haley Auburn 13 Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 13 Deloof, Catie Michigan 13 Byrnes, Megan Stanford 13 Marrkand, Jen Virginia 13 Cooper, Caitlin Virginia 12.5 Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 12.5 Haan, Elise NC State 12 Oglesby, Grace Louisville 12 Millard, Rebecca Texas 12 Stevens, Leah Stanford 12 Murphy, Maddie California 11.5 Stewart, Kylie Georgia 11 Smiddy, Clara Michigan 11 Galyer, Ali Kentucky 11 Quah, Jing Texas A&M 11 Neumann, Robin California 11 Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M 11 Mann, Becca Southern Cali 11 Moroney, Megan Virginia 10 Konopka, Katrina Arizona 9 Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 9 Gonzalez Medina, Esther Texas A&M 9 Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 8.5 Rathsack, Lina Pittsburgh 7 Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky 7 Pitzer, Lauren Stanford 7 Kowal, Molly Ohio St 7 Brady, Sharli University of Missouri 7 Nack, Danielle Minnesota 6.5 Krause, Vanessa Michigan 6.5 Case, Lauren Texas 6.5 Raab, Meaghan Georgia 6.5 Rockett, Ally Indiana 6 Williams, Kim Stanford 6 Hines, Phoebe Hawaii 6 Madden, Paige Virginia 6 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 6 Alexander, Bridgette Kentucky 5 Lohman, Kennedy Texas 5 Freriks, Geena Kentucky 5 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan 5 Bailey, Meg Ohio St 5 Nazieblo, Klaudia Virginia Tech 4.5 Perry, Ky-lee NC State 4 Kopas, Emily Michigan 4 Ochitwa, Ann University of Missouri 4 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana 3.5 Cieplucha, Tessa Tennessee 3.5 Hynes, Haley University of Missouri 3 Schanz, Emma UCLA 3 Winstead, Madison Kentucky 3 Jensen, Christie Indiana 3 Meynen, Julie Auburn 3 Weiss, Hannah Southern Cali 2 Samardzic, Matea SMU 2 Scott, Bailey Alabama 2 Weidner, Franziska Hawaii 2 Marrero, Paloma Akron 2 Burchill, Veronica Georgia 2 Eddy, Eryn Virginia 2 Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona 2 Voss, Erin Stanford 2 Rule, Remedy Texas 1.5 Ball, Emma Florida 1 Armitage, Katie Tennessee 1 Dirrane, Kersten South Carolina 1 Goldman, Leah Duke 1 Ellzey, Ashton Auburn 1 Stinson, Elizabeth Southern Cali 1 Cattermole, Sophie Louisville 1 Carrozza, Quinn Texas 1

*I didn’t get times for transfers from their previous school, only their current school. Shouldn’t change much