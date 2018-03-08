Stanford Rule D1 Women’s Psych Sheet Scored By Collegiate Best Times

Last week, I scored out the D1 women‘s pre selection psych sheet. This exercise gives us some idea of how teams stand heading into the meet, but there are some major flaws. Swimmer’s entry times are based on their best time this season. Many top swimmers haven’t fully rested yet, or have rested some, but not in every event they entered. It’s relatively easy to predict that these swimmers will be faster at the big meet. So I decided to try a projection that factors that in.
I grabbed the top collegiate time for every swimmer* that qualified for the meet individually and re scored. I left relays with their current seed times. Still no diving. This resulted in the biggest point jump for California (392 points) who added 25.5 points vs the scored psych sheet. This put their projected swimming point lead over Texas A&M (324 points) for 2nd to 58, up from 28.5 on the regular psych sheet. Stanford remained solidly in 1st place with 539.
One flaw with this methodology is that freshmen’s pre collegiate best times aren’t included, but this isn’t as big a problem as for the men. Nearly all of SwimSwam’s top ranked recruit’s pre collegiate top times are either ranked outside the top 16, or they’ve already bettered them this season. This means the missing times don’t have a large impact on the standings.
Unsurprisingly, Stanford dominate the top of the individual rankings here with the top 3 individual point scorers. Katie Ledecky leads with 60 followed by Simone Manuel and Ella Eastin with 57. Next is Kathleen Baker of Cal with 53, Erika Brown of Tennessee with 50, Mallory Comerford of Louisville with 49, and Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M with 49. Individual scores are listed below the team scores.
Best Time Scores
|Best Time Points
|Psych Points
|Diff
|Stanford
|539
|527.5
|11.5
|California
|392
|366.5
|25.5
|Texas A&M
|324
|338
|-14
|Michigan
|298.5
|289.5
|9
|Tennessee
|211.5
|195.5
|16
|Southern Cali
|208
|185
|23
|Louisville
|162
|173.5
|-11.5
|Indiana
|157.5
|137.5
|20
|Texas
|153
|153
|0
|Virginia
|147.5
|160
|-12.5
|Ohio St
|112
|124
|-12
|Minnesota
|105.5
|114
|-8.5
|Auburn
|105
|124
|-19
|Georgia
|104
|101
|3
|Kentucky
|90
|104.5
|-14.5
|Wisconsin
|88
|92
|-4
|NC State
|65
|69.5
|-4.5
|University of Missouri
|51
|63
|-12
|UNC
|39
|37
|2
|Arizona St
|26
|16
|10
|Arizona
|23
|17
|6
|Virginia Tech
|22.5
|23
|-0.5
|Alabama
|22
|25.5
|-3.5
|Florida St
|21
|13.5
|7.5
|Penn St
|18
|20
|-2
|Denver
|18
|15
|3
|Eastern Michigan University
|14
|15
|-1
|Purdue
|12.5
|18.5
|-6
|South Carolina
|9.5
|13.5
|-4
|Hawaii
|8
|13
|-5
|Pittsburgh
|7
|0
|7
|UCLA
|3
|6
|-3
|Florida
|3
|4
|-1
|Akron
|2
|2
|0
|SMU
|2
|0
|2
|Duke
|1
|4
|-3
|West Virginia
|0
|4
|-4
Individuals
|Team
|Best Time Points
|Ledecky, Katie
|Stanford
|60
|Manuel, Simone
|Stanford
|57
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford
|57
|Baker, Kathleen
|California
|53
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|50
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville
|49
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M
|49
|Hu, Janet
|Stanford
|48
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|46
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|44
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|41
|Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette
|Michigan
|41
|King, Lilly
|Indiana
|40
|Li, Liz
|Ohio St
|40
|Howe, Ally
|Stanford
|37
|Gastaldello, Beryl
|Texas A&M
|36
|Galat, Bethany
|Texas A&M
|36
|Goss, Kennedy
|Indiana
|35
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford
|35
|Baldwin, Caroline
|UNC
|34
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California
|34
|Ryan, G
|Michigan
|33
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California
|31
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan
|31
|Belousova, Anna
|Texas A&M
|29
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan
|28
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas
|27
|Bilquist, Amy
|California
|26
|Kansakoski, Silja
|Arizona St
|26
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali
|26
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|24.5
|Bratton, Lisa
|Texas A&M
|24
|Britt, Chelsea
|Georgia
|23
|Kozelsky, Lindsey
|Minnesota
|23
|Moore, Hannah
|NC State
|20
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|20
|Thomas, Noemie
|California
|19.5
|Stevens, Hannah
|University of Missouri
|19
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St
|18
|Andison, Bailey
|Denver
|18
|Darcel, Sarah
|California
|18
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford
|17
|Banic, Madeline
|Tennessee
|16.5
|Adams, Claire
|Texas
|16
|Tetzloff, Alyssa
|Auburn
|16
|Deloof, Gabby
|Michigan
|16
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|15.5
|Pierce, Natalie
|Florida St
|15
|Aroesty, Margaret
|Southern Cali
|15
|Duncan, Delaney
|Eastern Michigan University
|14
|Kingsley, Megan
|Georgia
|14
|Black, Haley
|Auburn
|13
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali
|13
|Deloof, Catie
|Michigan
|13
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford
|13
|Marrkand, Jen
|Virginia
|13
|Cooper, Caitlin
|Virginia
|12.5
|Meitz, Kaersten
|Purdue
|12.5
|Haan, Elise
|NC State
|12
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|12
|Millard, Rebecca
|Texas
|12
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford
|12
|Murphy, Maddie
|California
|11.5
|Stewart, Kylie
|Georgia
|11
|Smiddy, Clara
|Michigan
|11
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|11
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|11
|Neumann, Robin
|California
|11
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M
|11
|Mann, Becca
|Southern Cali
|11
|Moroney, Megan
|Virginia
|10
|Konopka, Katrina
|Arizona
|9
|Caneta, Jorie
|Texas A&M
|9
|Gonzalez Medina, Esther
|Texas A&M
|9
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina
|8.5
|Rathsack, Lina
|Pittsburgh
|7
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|7
|Pitzer, Lauren
|Stanford
|7
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St
|7
|Brady, Sharli
|University of Missouri
|7
|Nack, Danielle
|Minnesota
|6.5
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan
|6.5
|Case, Lauren
|Texas
|6.5
|Raab, Meaghan
|Georgia
|6.5
|Rockett, Ally
|Indiana
|6
|Williams, Kim
|Stanford
|6
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii
|6
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|6
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech
|6
|Alexander, Bridgette
|Kentucky
|5
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Texas
|5
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky
|5
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|5
|Bailey, Meg
|Ohio St
|5
|Nazieblo, Klaudia
|Virginia Tech
|4.5
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC State
|4
|Kopas, Emily
|Michigan
|4
|Ochitwa, Ann
|University of Missouri
|4
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|3.5
|Cieplucha, Tessa
|Tennessee
|3.5
|Hynes, Haley
|University of Missouri
|3
|Schanz, Emma
|UCLA
|3
|Winstead, Madison
|Kentucky
|3
|Jensen, Christie
|Indiana
|3
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|3
|Weiss, Hannah
|Southern Cali
|2
|Samardzic, Matea
|SMU
|2
|Scott, Bailey
|Alabama
|2
|Weidner, Franziska
|Hawaii
|2
|Marrero, Paloma
|Akron
|2
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|2
|Eddy, Eryn
|Virginia
|2
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona
|2
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford
|2
|Rule, Remedy
|Texas
|1.5
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|1
|Armitage, Katie
|Tennessee
|1
|Dirrane, Kersten
|South Carolina
|1
|Goldman, Leah
|Duke
|1
|Ellzey, Ashton
|Auburn
|1
|Stinson, Elizabeth
|Southern Cali
|1
|Cattermole, Sophie
|Louisville
|1
|Carrozza, Quinn
|Texas
|1
*I didn’t get times for transfers from their previous school, only their current school. Shouldn’t change much
