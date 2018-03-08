Fairfield University Swimmer Arrested, Charged With Assault

Fairfield University swimmer Kathryn Mahoney has been charged with 3rd degree assault, as well as disorderly conduct, after an alleged physical altercation involving her boyfriend took place this week.

As reported by The Fairfield Citizenan alleged altercation took place on March 1st, after 19-year-old Mahoney allegedly punched her unnamed boyfriend in the face in response to his suggestion the couple break-up. The victim took himself to a local hospital for treatment of his bloody and swollen nose.

‘Mahoney first struck the victim in the stomach and then punched him in the face with a closed fist,’ read the report. Mahoney was held on $1500 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned by the state Superior Court in Bridgeport earlier this week.

Fairfield University is located in Fairfield, Connecticut and competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Mahoney is listed on the team’s official roster as a sophomore, though she didn’t swim in any meets in the 2017-2018 season and just 2 dual meets as a freshman in the 2016-2017 season.

Update: a spokesperson from Fairfield University confirmed to SwimSwam on Thusday that Mahoney is a member of the swim team.

Goldmedalgal

Comon on international women’s day

Djkebab

Equal and powerful women will respect the punishment for assaulting another person. No double standard

Sccoach

But what are her times in her specialty events?

Hswimmer

All the shade being thrown lol!

Dudeman

I’m guessing they’ve broken up now?

