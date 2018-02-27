Scoring the NCAA Women’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

The pre-selection psych sheet was released this morning. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet (our analysis here). However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on the pre-selection psych sheet.

Stanford unsurprisingly leads the way with 527.5 points. Behind them is Cal with 366.5 and Texas A&M with 338.

3 of the top 5 individuals by projected points belong to Stanford. Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel are tied for first with a perfect 60 points and Ella Eastin is 5th with 51. Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem is 3rd with 56 and Cal’s Kathleen Baker is 4th with 53. The complete individual swimmer points are below.

The highest single event scores are Texas A&M with 63 in the 200 breast and Stanford with 57 in the 400 IM. The event by event scores for each of the top 10 ranked teams are below.

Team Points

Psych Swim Points Psych Individual Top 16 Individual Points Relay Points 1 Stanford 527.5 28 359.5 168 2 California 366.5 15 178.5 188 3 Texas A&M 338 19 228 110 4 Michigan 290 18 180 110 5 Tennessee 195.5 7 79.5 116 6 Southern Cali 185 10 91 94 7 Louisville 173.5 8 73.5 100 8 Virginia 160 7 56 104 9 Texas 153 9 69 84 10 Indiana 137.5 7 67.5 70 11 Ohio St 124 5 64 60 11 Auburn 124 7 52 72 13 Minnesota 113.5 5 37.5 76 14 Kentucky 104.5 10 86.5 18 15 Georgia 101 11 69 32 16 Wisconsin 92 3 48 44 17 NC State 69.5 6 40.5 29 18 University of Missouri 63 6 45 18 19 UNC 37 3 32 5 20 Alabama 25.5 1 5.5 20 21 Virginia Tech 23 1 11 12 22 Penn St 20 2 20 0 23 Purdue 18.5 2 18.5 0 24 Arizona 17 1 5 12 25 Arizona St 16 2 16 0 26 Denver 15 2 15 0 26 Eastern Michigan University 15 1 15 0 28 Florida St 13.5 2 7.5 6 28 South Carolina 13.5 2 13.5 0 30 Hawaii 13 3 13 0 31 UCLA 6 2 6 0 32 Florida 4 1 2 2 32 Duke 4 1 4 0 32 West Virginia 4 1 4 0 35 Akron 2 1 2 0

Individual Points

Name School Psych Points Ledecky, Katie Stanford 60 Manuel, Simone Stanford 60 Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 56 Baker, Kathleen California 53 Eastin, Ella Stanford 51 Brown, Erika Tennessee 50 Nelson, Beata Wisconsin 48 Comerford, Mallory Louisville 47 Li, Liz Ohio St 44 Seidt, Asia Kentucky 44 Hu, Janet Stanford 43 Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 42 King, Lilly Indiana 37 Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 35 Howe, Ally Stanford 33 Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 33 Weitzeil, Abbey California 32 Baldwin, Caroline UNC 32 Bi, Rose Michigan 31.5 Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 31 Belousova, Anna Texas A&M 30 Tucker, Miranda Michigan 30 Evans, Joanna Texas 29 Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn 27 Drabot, Katie Stanford 24.5 Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota 24 Thomas, Noemie California 23 Darcel, Sarah California 22 Scott, Riley Southern Cali 22 Small, Meghan Tennessee 21 Forde, Brooke Stanford 21 Moore, Hannah NC State 20.5 McHugh, Ally Penn St 20 Oglesby, Grace Louisville 20 Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 20 Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M 20 Harnish, Courtney Georgia 19 Marrkand, Jen Virginia 19 Bilquist, Amy California 19 Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali 18.5 Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 18.5 Kingsley, Megan Georgia 18 Stevens, Leah Stanford 18 Adams, Claire Texas 18 Stevens, Hannah University of Missouri 17 Brady, Sharli University of Missouri 17 Deloof, Gabby Michigan 16 Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 16 Black, Haley Auburn 15 Duncan, Delaney Eastern Michigan University 15 Byrnes, Megan Stanford 15 Andison, Bailey Denver 15 Smiddy, Clara Michigan 14.5 Haan, Elise NC State 14 Quah, Jing Texas A&M 14 Deloof, Catie Michigan 14 Stewart, Kylie Georgia 14 Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 13.5 Cooper, Caitlin Virginia 13 Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 13 Neumann, Robin California 13 Nack, Danielle Minnesota 13 Krause, Vanessa Michigan 12 Gonzalez Medina, Esther Texas A&M 12 Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 12 Moroney, Megan Virginia 12 Pitzer, Lauren Stanford 12 Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky 12 Millard, Rebecca Texas 12 Galyer, Ali Kentucky 11.5 Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 11 McLaughlin, Katie California 11 Freriks, Geena Kentucky 11 Kowal, Molly Ohio St 11 Goss, Kennedy Indiana 11 Szekely, Allie Stanford 11 Raab, Meaghan Georgia 10 Ryan, G Michigan 10 Bailey, Meg Ohio St 9 Williams, Kim Stanford 9 Hines, Phoebe Hawaii 9 Madden, Paige Virginia 9 Rockett, Ally Indiana 7 Jensen, Christie Indiana 7 Ochitwa, Ann University of Missouri 7 Lohman, Kennedy Texas 7 Schmidt, Sierra Michigan 7 Cieplucha, Tessa Tennessee 6.5 Meynen, Julie Auburn 6 Scott, Bailey Alabama 5.5 Murphy, Maddie California 5.5 Pierce, Natalie Florida St 5.5 Jernberg, Cassy Indiana 5.5 Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona 5 Burchill, Veronica Georgia 5 Cattermole, Sophie Louisville 5 Bullock, Morgan West Virginia 4 Hynes, Haley University of Missouri 4 Schanz, Emma UCLA 4 Perry, Kye NC State 4 Goldman, Leah Duke 4 Winstead, Madison Kentucky 4 Weidner, Franziska Hawaii 4 Britt, Chelsea Georgia 3 Alexander, Bridgette Kentucky 3 Ellzey, Ashton Auburn 3 Kopas, Emily Michigan 3 Eddy, Eryn Virginia 3 Grover, Katie UCLA 2 Voss, Erin Stanford 2 Ball, Emma Florida 2 Marrero, Paloma Akron 2 Lovemore, Tayla Florida St 2 Armitage, Katie Tennessee 2 Carrozza, Quinn Texas 2 Holub, Tamila NC State 2 Ciesla, Marta Southern Cali 1.5 Fanz, Casey Louisville 1.5 Falconer, Erin Auburn 1 Weiss, Hannah Southern Cali 1 Painter, Kathryn Kentucky 1 Pfeifer, Evie Texas 1 Padington, Mackenzie Minnesota 0.5

Top 10 Teams Single Event Scores