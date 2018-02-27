Scoring the NCAA Women’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

The pre-selection psych sheet was released this morning. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet (our analysis here). However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on the pre-selection psych sheet.
Stanford unsurprisingly leads the way with 527.5 points. Behind them is Cal with 366.5 and Texas A&M with 338.
3 of the top 5 individuals by projected points belong to Stanford. Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel are tied for first with a perfect 60 points and Ella Eastin is 5th with 51. Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem is 3rd with 56 and Cal’s Kathleen Baker is 4th with 53. The complete individual swimmer points are below.
The highest single event scores are Texas A&M with 63 in the 200 breast and Stanford with 57 in the 400 IM. The event by event scores for each of the top 10 ranked teams are below.
Team Points
|Psych Swim Points
|Psych Individual Top 16
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|1
|Stanford
|527.5
|28
|359.5
|168
|2
|California
|366.5
|15
|178.5
|188
|3
|Texas A&M
|338
|19
|228
|110
|4
|Michigan
|290
|18
|180
|110
|5
|Tennessee
|195.5
|7
|79.5
|116
|6
|Southern Cali
|185
|10
|91
|94
|7
|Louisville
|173.5
|8
|73.5
|100
|8
|Virginia
|160
|7
|56
|104
|9
|Texas
|153
|9
|69
|84
|10
|Indiana
|137.5
|7
|67.5
|70
|11
|Ohio St
|124
|5
|64
|60
|11
|Auburn
|124
|7
|52
|72
|13
|Minnesota
|113.5
|5
|37.5
|76
|14
|Kentucky
|104.5
|10
|86.5
|18
|15
|Georgia
|101
|11
|69
|32
|16
|Wisconsin
|92
|3
|48
|44
|17
|NC State
|69.5
|6
|40.5
|29
|18
|University of Missouri
|63
|6
|45
|18
|19
|UNC
|37
|3
|32
|5
|20
|Alabama
|25.5
|1
|5.5
|20
|21
|Virginia Tech
|23
|1
|11
|12
|22
|Penn St
|20
|2
|20
|0
|23
|Purdue
|18.5
|2
|18.5
|0
|24
|Arizona
|17
|1
|5
|12
|25
|Arizona St
|16
|2
|16
|0
|26
|Denver
|15
|2
|15
|0
|26
|Eastern Michigan University
|15
|1
|15
|0
|28
|Florida St
|13.5
|2
|7.5
|6
|28
|South Carolina
|13.5
|2
|13.5
|0
|30
|Hawaii
|13
|3
|13
|0
|31
|UCLA
|6
|2
|6
|0
|32
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|2
|32
|Duke
|4
|1
|4
|0
|32
|West Virginia
|4
|1
|4
|0
|35
|Akron
|2
|1
|2
|0
Individual Points
|Name
|School
|Psych Points
|Ledecky, Katie
|Stanford
|60
|Manuel, Simone
|Stanford
|60
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M
|56
|Baker, Kathleen
|California
|53
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford
|51
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|50
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|48
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville
|47
|Li, Liz
|Ohio St
|44
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|44
|Hu, Janet
|Stanford
|43
|Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette
|Michigan
|42
|King, Lilly
|Indiana
|37
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|35
|Howe, Ally
|Stanford
|33
|Galat, Bethany
|Texas A&M
|33
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California
|32
|Baldwin, Caroline
|UNC
|32
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan
|31.5
|Bratton, Lisa
|Texas A&M
|31
|Belousova, Anna
|Texas A&M
|30
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan
|30
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas
|29
|Tetzloff, Alyssa
|Auburn
|27
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford
|24.5
|Kozelsky, Lindsey
|Minnesota
|24
|Thomas, Noemie
|California
|23
|Darcel, Sarah
|California
|22
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali
|22
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|21
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|21
|Moore, Hannah
|NC State
|20.5
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St
|20
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|20
|Gastaldello, Beryl
|Texas A&M
|20
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M
|20
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|19
|Marrkand, Jen
|Virginia
|19
|Bilquist, Amy
|California
|19
|Aroesty, Margaret
|Southern Cali
|18.5
|Meitz, Kaersten
|Purdue
|18.5
|Kingsley, Megan
|Georgia
|18
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford
|18
|Adams, Claire
|Texas
|18
|Stevens, Hannah
|University of Missouri
|17
|Brady, Sharli
|University of Missouri
|17
|Deloof, Gabby
|Michigan
|16
|Kansakoski, Silja
|Arizona St
|16
|Black, Haley
|Auburn
|15
|Duncan, Delaney
|Eastern Michigan University
|15
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford
|15
|Andison, Bailey
|Denver
|15
|Smiddy, Clara
|Michigan
|14.5
|Haan, Elise
|NC State
|14
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|14
|Deloof, Catie
|Michigan
|14
|Stewart, Kylie
|Georgia
|14
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina
|13.5
|Cooper, Caitlin
|Virginia
|13
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali
|13
|Neumann, Robin
|California
|13
|Nack, Danielle
|Minnesota
|13
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan
|12
|Gonzalez Medina, Esther
|Texas A&M
|12
|Caneta, Jorie
|Texas A&M
|12
|Moroney, Megan
|Virginia
|12
|Pitzer, Lauren
|Stanford
|12
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|12
|Millard, Rebecca
|Texas
|12
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|11.5
|Gyorgy, Reka
|Virginia Tech
|11
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California
|11
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky
|11
|Kowal, Molly
|Ohio St
|11
|Goss, Kennedy
|Indiana
|11
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford
|11
|Raab, Meaghan
|Georgia
|10
|Ryan, G
|Michigan
|10
|Bailey, Meg
|Ohio St
|9
|Williams, Kim
|Stanford
|9
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii
|9
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|9
|Rockett, Ally
|Indiana
|7
|Jensen, Christie
|Indiana
|7
|Ochitwa, Ann
|University of Missouri
|7
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Texas
|7
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|7
|Cieplucha, Tessa
|Tennessee
|6.5
|Meynen, Julie
|Auburn
|6
|Scott, Bailey
|Alabama
|5.5
|Murphy, Maddie
|California
|5.5
|Pierce, Natalie
|Florida St
|5.5
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|5.5
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona
|5
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|5
|Cattermole, Sophie
|Louisville
|5
|Bullock, Morgan
|West Virginia
|4
|Hynes, Haley
|University of Missouri
|4
|Schanz, Emma
|UCLA
|4
|Perry, Kye
|NC State
|4
|Goldman, Leah
|Duke
|4
|Winstead, Madison
|Kentucky
|4
|Weidner, Franziska
|Hawaii
|4
|Britt, Chelsea
|Georgia
|3
|Alexander, Bridgette
|Kentucky
|3
|Ellzey, Ashton
|Auburn
|3
|Kopas, Emily
|Michigan
|3
|Eddy, Eryn
|Virginia
|3
|Grover, Katie
|UCLA
|2
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford
|2
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|2
|Marrero, Paloma
|Akron
|2
|Lovemore, Tayla
|Florida St
|2
|Armitage, Katie
|Tennessee
|2
|Carrozza, Quinn
|Texas
|2
|Holub, Tamila
|NC State
|2
|Ciesla, Marta
|Southern Cali
|1.5
|Fanz, Casey
|Louisville
|1.5
|Falconer, Erin
|Auburn
|1
|Weiss, Hannah
|Southern Cali
|1
|Painter, Kathryn
|Kentucky
|1
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas
|1
|Padington, Mackenzie
|Minnesota
|0.5
Top 10 Teams Single Event Scores
|Stanford
|California
|Texas A&M
|Michigan
|Tennessee
|Southern Cali
|Louisville
|Virginia
|Texas
|Indiana
|800 Freestyle Relay
|32
|34
|28
|40
|14
|24
|26
|30
|22
|4
|200 Freestyle Relay
|32
|40
|12
|24
|26
|8
|30
|34
|14
|0
|500 Freestyle
|40.5
|0
|9
|24
|0
|0
|18
|0
|17
|0
|200 IM
|19
|26
|30
|16
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50 Freestyle
|20
|31.5
|12
|0
|16
|1.5
|1.5
|13
|7
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|28
|18
|26
|24
|14
|0
|22
|32
|400 IM
|57
|13
|30
|0
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100 Butterfly
|9
|25
|5
|0
|20
|17
|13
|0
|0
|7
|200 Freestyle
|26
|13
|11
|45.5
|0
|0
|17
|28
|2
|4
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|0
|26
|16
|2
|18.5
|0
|0
|7
|20
|100 Backstroke
|32
|22
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|7
|200 Medley Relay
|32
|40
|24
|0
|28
|26
|0
|6
|0
|34
|1650 Freestyle
|47
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.5
|200 Backstroke
|38
|20
|14
|11.5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|100 Freestyle
|20
|19
|3
|14
|14
|0
|16
|0
|14
|0
|200 Breaststroke
|6
|0
|63
|17
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|17
|200 Butterfly
|36
|9
|14
|12
|6
|30
|7
|11
|0
|0
|400 Freestyle Relay
|32
|40
|18
|28
|22
|12
|30
|34
|26
|0
6 Comments on "Scoring the NCAA Women’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet"
Georgia and Texas should both improve off their seed positions. Georgia really fell quite far this year. USC doesnt look that bad after a horrible conference meet.
USC’s problem at conference is all depth — this meet was always going to be better for them. Still, it’s shocking that they won Pac-12s just two years ago…
A&M is projected for 63 points in the 2 breast.
They are. Thanks. Updated.
The actual highest single event score is Texas A&M in the 200 breast – 63