Scoring the NCAA Women’s D1 Pre-Selection Psych Sheet

by Andrew Mering 6

February 27th, 2018 College, News, Previews & Recaps

The pre-selection psych sheet was released this morning. The main purpose of this document is figuring out who qualified for the meet (our analysis here). However, while this isn’t the final official psych sheet, the cut line will fall well below the scoring swimmers at 16th place and any event changes will be minor. Therefore scoring out this psych sheet gives a fairly valid impression of where teams stand heading into the meet. The biggest missing variable is diving which isn’t on the pre-selection psych sheet.

Stanford unsurprisingly leads the way with 527.5 points. Behind them is Cal with 366.5 and Texas A&M with 338.

3 of the top 5 individuals by projected points belong to Stanford. Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel are tied for first with a perfect 60 points and Ella Eastin is 5th with 51. Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem is 3rd with 56 and Cal’s Kathleen Baker is 4th with 53. The complete individual swimmer points are below.

The highest single event scores are Texas A&M with 63 in the 200 breast and Stanford with 57 in the 400 IM. The event by event scores for each of the top 10 ranked teams are below.

Team Points

Psych Swim Points Psych Individual Top 16 Individual Points Relay Points
1 Stanford 527.5 28 359.5 168
2 California 366.5 15 178.5 188
3 Texas A&M 338 19 228 110
4 Michigan 290 18 180 110
5 Tennessee 195.5 7 79.5 116
6 Southern Cali 185 10 91 94
7 Louisville 173.5 8 73.5 100
8 Virginia 160 7 56 104
9 Texas 153 9 69 84
10 Indiana 137.5 7 67.5 70
11 Ohio St 124 5 64 60
11 Auburn 124 7 52 72
13 Minnesota 113.5 5 37.5 76
14 Kentucky 104.5 10 86.5 18
15 Georgia 101 11 69 32
16 Wisconsin 92 3 48 44
17 NC State 69.5 6 40.5 29
18 University of Missouri 63 6 45 18
19 UNC 37 3 32 5
20 Alabama 25.5 1 5.5 20
21 Virginia Tech 23 1 11 12
22 Penn St 20 2 20 0
23 Purdue 18.5 2 18.5 0
24 Arizona 17 1 5 12
25 Arizona St 16 2 16 0
26 Denver 15 2 15 0
26 Eastern Michigan University 15 1 15 0
28 Florida St 13.5 2 7.5 6
28 South Carolina 13.5 2 13.5 0
30 Hawaii 13 3 13 0
31 UCLA 6 2 6 0
32 Florida 4 1 2 2
32 Duke 4 1 4 0
32 West Virginia 4 1 4 0
35 Akron 2 1 2 0

Individual Points

Name School Psych Points
Ledecky, Katie Stanford 60
Manuel, Simone Stanford 60
Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M 56
Baker, Kathleen California 53
Eastin, Ella Stanford 51
Brown, Erika Tennessee 50
Nelson, Beata Wisconsin 48
Comerford, Mallory Louisville 47
Li, Liz Ohio St 44
Seidt, Asia Kentucky 44
Hu, Janet Stanford 43
Haughey, Siobhan Bernadette Michigan 42
King, Lilly Indiana 37
Hansson, Louise Southern Cali 35
Howe, Ally Stanford 33
Galat, Bethany Texas A&M 33
Weitzeil, Abbey California 32
Baldwin, Caroline UNC 32
Bi, Rose Michigan 31.5
Bratton, Lisa Texas A&M 31
Belousova, Anna Texas A&M 30
Tucker, Miranda Michigan 30
Evans, Joanna Texas 29
Tetzloff, Alyssa Auburn 27
Drabot, Katie Stanford 24.5
Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota 24
Thomas, Noemie California 23
Darcel, Sarah California 22
Scott, Riley Southern Cali 22
Small, Meghan Tennessee 21
Forde, Brooke Stanford 21
Moore, Hannah NC State 20.5
McHugh, Ally Penn St 20
Oglesby, Grace Louisville 20
Gastaldello, Beryl Texas A&M 20
Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M 20
Harnish, Courtney Georgia 19
Marrkand, Jen Virginia 19
Bilquist, Amy California 19
Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali 18.5
Meitz, Kaersten Purdue 18.5
Kingsley, Megan Georgia 18
Stevens, Leah Stanford 18
Adams, Claire Texas 18
Stevens, Hannah University of Missouri 17
Brady, Sharli University of Missouri 17
Deloof, Gabby Michigan 16
Kansakoski, Silja Arizona St 16
Black, Haley Auburn 15
Duncan, Delaney Eastern Michigan University 15
Byrnes, Megan Stanford 15
Andison, Bailey Denver 15
Smiddy, Clara Michigan 14.5
Haan, Elise NC State 14
Quah, Jing Texas A&M 14
Deloof, Catie Michigan 14
Stewart, Kylie Georgia 14
Barksdale, Emma South Carolina 13.5
Cooper, Caitlin Virginia 13
Wright, Maddie Southern Cali 13
Neumann, Robin California 13
Nack, Danielle Minnesota 13
Krause, Vanessa Michigan 12
Gonzalez Medina, Esther Texas A&M 12
Caneta, Jorie Texas A&M 12
Moroney, Megan Virginia 12
Pitzer, Lauren Stanford 12
Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky 12
Millard, Rebecca Texas 12
Galyer, Ali Kentucky 11.5
Gyorgy, Reka Virginia Tech 11
McLaughlin, Katie California 11
Freriks, Geena Kentucky 11
Kowal, Molly Ohio St 11
Goss, Kennedy Indiana 11
Szekely, Allie Stanford 11
Raab, Meaghan Georgia 10
Ryan, G Michigan 10
Bailey, Meg Ohio St 9
Williams, Kim Stanford 9
Hines, Phoebe Hawaii 9
Madden, Paige Virginia 9
Rockett, Ally Indiana 7
Jensen, Christie Indiana 7
Ochitwa, Ann University of Missouri 7
Lohman, Kennedy Texas 7
Schmidt, Sierra Michigan 7
Cieplucha, Tessa Tennessee 6.5
Meynen, Julie Auburn 6
Scott, Bailey Alabama 5.5
Murphy, Maddie California 5.5
Pierce, Natalie Florida St 5.5
Jernberg, Cassy Indiana 5.5
Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona 5
Burchill, Veronica Georgia 5
Cattermole, Sophie Louisville 5
Bullock, Morgan West Virginia 4
Hynes, Haley University of Missouri 4
Schanz, Emma UCLA 4
Perry, Kye NC State 4
Goldman, Leah Duke 4
Winstead, Madison Kentucky 4
Weidner, Franziska Hawaii 4
Britt, Chelsea Georgia 3
Alexander, Bridgette Kentucky 3
Ellzey, Ashton Auburn 3
Kopas, Emily Michigan 3
Eddy, Eryn Virginia 3
Grover, Katie UCLA 2
Voss, Erin Stanford 2
Ball, Emma Florida 2
Marrero, Paloma Akron 2
Lovemore, Tayla Florida St 2
Armitage, Katie Tennessee 2
Carrozza, Quinn Texas 2
Holub, Tamila NC State 2
Ciesla, Marta Southern Cali 1.5
Fanz, Casey Louisville 1.5
Falconer, Erin Auburn 1
Weiss, Hannah Southern Cali 1
Painter, Kathryn Kentucky 1
Pfeifer, Evie Texas 1
Padington, Mackenzie Minnesota 0.5

Top 10 Teams Single Event Scores

Stanford California Texas A&M Michigan Tennessee Southern Cali Louisville Virginia Texas Indiana
800 Freestyle Relay 32 34 28 40 14 24 26 30 22 4
200 Freestyle Relay 32 40 12 24 26 8 30 34 14 0
500 Freestyle 40.5 0 9 24 0 0 18 0 17 0
200 IM 19 26 30 16 15 1 0 0 0 0
50 Freestyle 20 31.5 12 0 16 1.5 1.5 13 7 0
400 Medley Relay 40 34 28 18 26 24 14 0 22 32
400 IM 57 13 30 0 6.5 0 0 0 0 0
100 Butterfly 9 25 5 0 20 17 13 0 0 7
200 Freestyle 26 13 11 45.5 0 0 17 28 2 4
100 Breaststroke 9 0 26 16 2 18.5 0 0 7 20
100 Backstroke 32 22 11 0 0 1 0 0 9 7
200 Medley Relay 32 40 24 0 28 26 0 6 0 34
1650 Freestyle 47 0 0 24 0 0 1 0 13 5.5
200 Backstroke 38 20 14 11.5 0 0 0 4 0 7
100 Freestyle 20 19 3 14 14 0 16 0 14 0
200 Breaststroke 6 0 63 17 0 22 0 0 0 17
200 Butterfly 36 9 14 12 6 30 7 11 0 0
400 Freestyle Relay 32 40 18 28 22 12 30 34 26 0

Taa

Georgia and Texas should both improve off their seed positions. Georgia really fell quite far this year. USC doesnt look that bad after a horrible conference meet.

6 hours ago
APATHETIC

USC’s problem at conference is all depth — this meet was always going to be better for them. Still, it’s shocking that they won Pac-12s just two years ago…

5 hours ago
1anda2

A&M is projected for 63 points in the 2 breast.

5 hours ago
Andrew Mering

They are. Thanks. Updated.

5 hours ago
jonson

The actual highest single event score is Texas A&M in the 200 breast – 63

5 hours ago