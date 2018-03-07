Texas Lead D1 Men’s Psych Sheet Scored By Collegiate Best Times

Yesterday, I scored out the D1 men’s pre selection psych sheet. This exercise gives us some idea of how teams stand heading into the meet, but there are some major flaws. Swimmer’s entry times are based on their best time this season. Many top swimmers haven’t fully rested yet, or have rested some, but not in very event they entered. It’s relatively easy to predict that these swimmers will be faster at the big meet. So I decided to try a projection that factors that in.

I grabbed the top collegiate time for every swimmer* that qualified for the meet individually and re scored. I left relays with their current seed times. Still no diving. This resulted in the biggest point jump for Texas who went from 4th with 322 to 1st with 398.5. NC State remained 2nd with 372.5. Indiana are 3rd with 337.5, Florida 4th with 323, and Cal are 5th with 319.

Before anyone jumps to conclusions and declares Cal are out of contention, it’s useful to discuss the flaws of this method. Mainly that it severely underrates top freshmen. For example, Cal’s Ryan Hoffer is scored at 0 points by his collegiate best times. However, if swims his lifetime best times in the 50 and 100 free (18.71, 41.23) suddenly he scores 31 points. Even a small improvement in his third event, the 100 fly, will bump him into the points there as well. Accounting for Hoffer’s ability bumps Cal to 350 points and he isn’t Cal’s only freshman with big potential. Sean Grieshop, Bryce Mefford, Daniel Carr, and Trenton Julian were all ranked in SwimSwam’s top 20 recruits in this year’s class and have qualified for the meet. Texas and Florida also have multiple freshmen at the meet that were highly ranked coming into the year.

In the same way that a scored psych sheet isn’t a straight forward prediction of the outcome, this isn’t either. It’s missing diving. Some swimmers are likely to go much faster or much slower than the times used here. This is one more data point that can help us set expectations.

In this version, Caeleb Dressel of Florida leads individuals with 60 points followed by Joseph Schooling of Texas with 52, Ryan Held of NC State with 49.5, Mark Szaranek of Florida with 49.5, Ian Finnerty of Indiana with 49 and Felix Auboeck of Michigan with 49. Individual scores are listed below the team scores.

Best Time Scores

Best Time Points Psych Points Difference Texas 398.5 322 76.5 NC State 372.5 385 -12.5 Indiana 337.5 350.5 -13 Florida 323 302 21 California 319 340.5 -21.5 Michigan 207 218.5 -11.5 Southern Cali 185 166 19 Stanford 147.5 129.5 18 Louisville 136 152 -16 South Carolina 114 84 30 Auburn 109 144 -35 Alabama 107 101 6 Minnesota 90 95 -5 Tennessee 88 80.5 7.5 Georgia 79.5 49.5 30 Texas A&M 70.5 83 -12.5 Harvard 60 77 -17 Ohio St 59.5 75 -15.5 Florida St 48 53 -5 Arizona 47 60.5 -13.5 Missouri 45 47 -2 Arizona St 43 43 0 Virginia 31 46 -15 Grand Canyon University 26 27 -1 Notre Dame 25.5 37.5 -12 Cornell 22 27 -5 Denver 15 9 6 Purdue 11 0 11 Georgia Tech 9 9 0 Missouri St. M 6 12 -6 Pacific 6 6 0 West Virginia 4.5 8 -3.5 Virginia Tech 3 7 -4 Utah 2 7 -5 Loyola University Maryland 2 5 -3 Kentucky 0 2 -2 Penn 0 2 -2 UNLV M 0 2 -2

Individuals

School Best Time Points Dressel, Caeleb Florida 60 Schooling, Joseph Texas 52 Held, Ryan NC State 49.5 Szaranek, Mark Florida 49.5 Finnerty, Ian Indiana 49 Auboeck, Felix Michigan 49 Seliskar, Andrew California 46 Bentz, Gunnar Georgia 45 Lanza, Vini Indiana 42.5 Haas, Townley Texas 42 Vazaios, Andreas NC State 40.5 Shebat, John Texas 40 Stewart, Coleman NC State 36 Gonzalez, Hugo Auburn 33 Pieroni, Blake Indiana 32 Mahmoud, Akaram South Carolina 32 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov NC State 32 Switkowski, Jan Florida 31.5 Quah, Zheng California 31 Roberts, Jonathan Texas 31 DeVine, Abrahm Stanford 30.5 Becker, Bowen Minnesota 30 Apple, Zachary Auburn 29 Carter, Dylan Southern Cali 29 Farris, Dean Harvard 29 McHugh, Conner Minnesota 28 Shoults, Grant Stanford 26 Kaliszak, Luke Alabama 25 Wich-Glasen, Nils South Carolina 25 Jackson, Tate Texas 25 Brock, Levi Indiana 24 Katz, Austin Texas 23 Minuth, Fynn South Carolina 23 Evdokimov, Alex Cornell 22 Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame 22 Ringgold, Brett Texas 20.5 Ress, Justin NC State 20.5 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan 20 Acosta, Marcelo Louisville 19 Sweetser, True Stanford 19 Litherland, Jay Georgia 19 Castillo Luna, Mauro Texas A&M 18.5 Stuart, Hennessey NC State 18 Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali 17 Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali 17 Lynch, Justin California 17 Craig, Cameron Arizona St 17 Ransford, Pj Michigan 17 Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon University 16 Hoppe, Connor California 16 Tribuntsov, Ralf Southern Cali 15 Loncar, Anton Denver 15 Josa, Matthew California 15 Acevedo, Javier Georgia 14.5 Samy, Mohamed Indiana 14 Stevens, Peter Tennessee 14 Montague, Jacob Michigan 14 Claverie, Carlos Louisville 14 Condorelli, Santo Southern Cali 14 Wright, Justin Arizona 14 Powers, Paul Michigan 14 Lense, Noah Ohio St 13.5 Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana 13 Baqlah, Khader Florida 13 Albiero, Nicolas Louisville 12 Sendyk, Pawel California 12 Egan, Liam Stanford 12 Pomajevich, Sam Texas 12 Khalafalla, Ali Indiana 11 Amaltdinov, Marat Purdue 11 Perry, Sam Stanford 11 Rooney, Maxime Florida 11 Almeida, Brandonn South Carolina 11 Harty, Ryan Texas 11 Schubert, Ted Virginia 10 Glinta, Robert Southern Cali 9 Norman, Nick California 9 Swanson, Charlie Michigan 9 Somov, Evgenii Louisville 8 Peribonio, Tom South Carolina 8 Reid, Christopher Alabama 7 White, Evan Michigan 7 Thomas, Mike California 7 Bish, Blair Missouri St. M 6 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa Florida St 6 Grieshop, Sean California 6 Novak, Brennan Harvard 6 Newkirk, Jeff Texas 6 Cope, Tommy Michigan 6 Dobbs, Chatham Arizona 5 Holoda, Peter Auburn 5 Bekemeyer, Cody South Carolina 5 Ogren, Curtis Stanford 5 Delakis, Paul Ohio St 5 Armstrong, Jake West Virginia 4.5 Poti, Zachary Arizona St 4 Bonetti, Brock Texas A&M 4 Molacek, Jacob NC State 4 Loschi, Moises Georgia Tech 4 Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech 4 Wielinski, Jacob Missouri 4 Lawless, Ben Florida 4 Szabo, Norbert Virginia Tech 3 Howard, Robert Alabama 3 Schreuders, Mikel Missouri 3 Wieser, Chris Arizona 3 McHugh, Sam Tennessee 3 Thorne, Nick Arizona 3 Plaschka, Justin Notre Dame 2.5 Ungur, Paul Utah 2 Cono, Ben Loyola University Maryland 2 Tybur, Jonathan Texas A&M 2 Gurevich, Etay Louisville 2 Clark, Joe Virginia 1 Whitacre, Robert Notre Dame 1 Babinet, Jeremy Michigan 1 Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech 1 Coetzee, Ryan Tennessee 1 Higgins, Walker Georgia 1 Harting, Zach Louisville 1

*I didn’t get times for transfers from their previous school, only their current school. Shouldn’t change much