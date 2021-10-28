St. Joseph’s Catholic Repeats as Boy’s South Carolina AAA Champions

South Carolina Boys AAA State Meet
- October 11, 2021
- North Charleston, SC
- SCY, Timed Finals
- Full results
Top Five Teams
- St. Joseph’s Catholic School 389.5
- Oceanside Collegiate Academy 369.5
- Bishop England 347
- Christ Church Episcopal School 325
- Southside Christian School 252.5
St. Joseph’s Catholic, a private school in Greenville, South Carolina, repeated as the SCHSL AAA state two weeks ago in North Charleston. South Carolina has three divisions for high school swimming, 3A, 4A and 5A, with 3A being the smallest schools and a number of private schools. Notably, schools from Greenville County won all three boys state meets over the weekend. St. Joseph’s narrowly edged out Oceanside Collegiate Academy, 386.5 to 369.5. There was no diving competition.
Leading the way for St. Joseph’s was uncommitted junior Colin Jordan, who took both the 200 and 100 free. In the 200, Jordan used a strong back half to take the win in 1:45.68, touching a half second ahead of Bishop England’s Matthew Picard. Later in the meet, Jordan returned to win the 100 free as well in 47.57. For Jordan, who does his club swimming with Y-Spartaquatics, both of those swims are well off his lifetime bests of 46.65 and 1:41.35.
Jack Mezzogori, a senior from Christ Church Episcopal School and a Georgia Tech commit, was the meet’s other big star. Mezzogori started his day by dominating the 200 IM by almost 7 seconds, touching the wall first in 1:52.79. In his other individual event on the day, the 100 back, Mezzogori nearly even-split his race to take the victory in 52.13. Both of those swims were lifetime bests for Mezzogori, who does his year-round swimming for Team Greenville.
Also impressing was freshman Jack Troy from Academic Magnet in North Charleston. Troy led off Academic’s 3rd place 200 medley relay with the day’s fastest 50 back split in 24.60, and then returned in the 100 back to take second behind Mezzogori, touching in 52.96. Troy also became the only freshman to win an event at the state championship, winning the 500 free in 4:51.19. Both of those swims were lifetime bests for the freshman, who does his club swimming with South Carolina Swim Club.
Other individual event winners:
- Kyle Hertwig (Academic Magnet), an uncommitted junior, won the 50 free in 21.41 and finished third in the 100 free in 48.02, both lifetime bests. He also anchored ACM’s 200 medley relay in 21.14.
- Drew Schutt (Southside Christian) won the 100 fly in 52.21 and finished second in the 500 free in 4:55.53. Both swims were lifetime bests for the uncommitted senior, dropping .5 in the 100 fly and 6 seconds in the 500.
- John Walker Bolding (Southside Christian) finished atop the podium in the 100 breast in the 100 breast in 59.40 and second in the 200 IM in 1:59.06. Bolding is an uncommitted senior.