SSPC: Swimmer Matthew Marquardt Cycling Across the US to Raise Money for Cancer

Matthew Marquardt is a senior on the Princeton swim team. Since the Ivy League canceled winter sports and he lost his season, Matthew decided he needed a new challenge. In fulfillment of a lifetime dream, Matthew is riding his bike across the country. By himself. He is on Day 10 now, and it’s expected to take 23 days total. To meet this time limit, he needs to cover over 100 miles a day. He started in San Diego and will end in Florida. His dad is driving the route crewing for him and staying with him in hotels each night.

Matthew is riding to raise money for pediatric cancer treatment through St. Jude. His goal is to raise $23,000 over the course of his ride, $1000/day.

You can follow Matthew’s progress during this ride on Facebook Here and Instagram here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

