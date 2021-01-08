Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Swimmer Matthew Marquardt Cycling Across the US to Raise Money for Cancer

Comments: 3

Matthew Marquardt is a senior on the Princeton swim team. Since the Ivy League canceled winter sports and he lost his season, Matthew decided he needed a new challenge. In fulfillment of a lifetime dream, Matthew is riding his bike across the country. By himself. He is on Day 10 now, and it’s expected to take 23 days total. To meet this time limit, he needs to cover over 100 miles a day. He started in San Diego and will end in Florida. His dad is driving the route crewing for him and staying with him in hotels each night.

Matthew is riding to raise money for pediatric cancer treatment through St. Jude. His goal is to raise $23,000 over the course of his ride, $1000/day.

You can follow Matthew’s progress during this ride on Facebook Here and Instagram here.

Click here to Donate and help Matthew achieve his goal of

raising $23,000 for pediatric Cancer treatment.

3
sggs
16 minutes ago

What a beast🔥🔥🔥🐅🐅🐅

Alogoba
15 minutes ago

Unreal effort from the man himself. This man is biking more than the dudes in the Tour De France!

willthrill
5 minutes ago

way to go Matthew

