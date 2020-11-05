Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Megan Oesting Reveals What All Swimmers Need to Learn to Keep Improving

I sat down with a longtime friend, a coach with a wealth of knowledge who just became the first female head coach of a super-club within USA Swimming: Megan Oesting. Megan was recently announced as the head coach of SwimMAC Carolina, my old swim club. This is a big position and I think Megan’s ready to take the reigns. She talks us through her coaching philosophy that she’s been developing in Iowa for years, letting us know how all swimmers are connected and what they need to do in order to improve year after year.

