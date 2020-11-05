SSPC: Megan Oesting Reveals What All Swimmers Need to Learn to Keep Improving

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with a longtime friend, a coach with a wealth of knowledge who just became the first female head coach of a super-club within USA Swimming: Megan Oesting. Megan was recently announced as the head coach of SwimMAC Carolina, my old swim club. This is a big position and I think Megan’s ready to take the reigns. She talks us through her coaching philosophy that she’s been developing in Iowa for years, letting us know how all swimmers are connected and what they need to do in order to improve year after year.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

