Missy Franklin Explains Her Shoulder Problems: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Five-time Olympic gold medalist, Missy Franklin, was featured in People Magazine where she was quoted:

“…my shoulders are in so much pain that I can maybe hop in the pool and swim easy for 20, 30 minutes, but that’s about as much as my old broken shoulders can handle at this point.”

SwimSwam picked up the story and ran a report. The deluge of traffic made me worry the site might crash. It didn’t, but I couldn’t figure out what the fuss was all about. Missy’s shoulder problems was old news, and, frankly, not a big surprise. Elites with long careers often experience some level of should issue they have to manage in retirement. Anyway, Missy was scheduled to come on the podcast for another topic, and I asked her to put the whole situation in her own words–which she did.

Missy catches us up on her life and her mission now, which is to support pools reopening safely. Specifically, as a USA Swimming Foundation Ambassador, Missy advocates the safe reopening of learn to swim programs. A lot of parents are concerned about taking their kids to lessons to learn how to swim, and it is important to be armed with the right information about how to gain this lifesaving skills during the pandemic. For more information go here.

