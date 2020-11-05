Pittsburgh Hits Pause On Swimming, Cancels Notre Dame Meet, Amid COVID Outbreak

The University of Pittsburgh swimming & diving team, which was scheduled to travel to Notre Dame over the weekend for a two-day dual meet, has halted all team-related activities due to what the university is referring to as COVID-related protocols. The meet with Notre Dame is the only competition that Pitt currently has on their schedule.

The university declined to comment on the current COVID situation on the swim team, citing school policy to not disclose protocols involving student health.

This is not the athletic department’s first time dealing with COVID protocols. In August, the school’s football team canceled practices due to players showing symptoms, although at the time all tests came back negative for the virus. The school’s men’s soccer team, who are the top-ranked team in the nation, was also forced to cancel its final two regular-season matches due to COVID protocols. The soccer team is set, barring any additional COVID-related protocols, to begin their postseason play later this month.

The ACC, of which Pitt is a member, has had one of the most relaxed approaches to allowing athletics to continue despite the coronavirus outbreak. The conference, along with the Big-12 and SEC, has allowed all fall and winter sports competitions to continue.

Pitt has seen a recent spike of cases following the Halloween weekend, with 8 students and 3 staff testing positive on Monday, November 2nd. This marks the highest total number of new cases on the campus since they returned to school in the fall. The university currently has a total of 34 active cases on its campus, with a total of 362 cases since August 1st.

While Pitt doesn’t have any more competition on their schedule, Notre Dame will travel to Indianapolis on December 4th to face off against IUPUI and Cincinnati.

The Pitt men finished 8th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet, while the Pitt women finished 10th out of 12 teams.