6x SC State Champ Kendal Chunn Sends Verbal Commitment to Georgia Tech for 2022

Kendal Chunn from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to Georgia Tech for 2022-23.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at Georgia Tech!! I loved getting to meet the coaching staff and the team. I’d like to thank my friends, family and my coaches for helping make it to this point. Go Jackets!! 🐝 🐝 #TogetherWeSwarm”

Chunn is a junior at Oceanside Collegiate Academy. She has won six state individual high school championships in three years of high school swimming. A month ago, she won the 200 IM by 7.5 seconds (2:04.12) and the 100 back by 1.6 seconds (57.17) at the 2020 SCHSL 3A Girls Championships. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (27.05 backstroke leadoff) and first-place 400 free relay (53.75), contributing the maximum number of points possible to the winning team effort.

In club swimming, Chunn represents South Carolina Swim Club and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM and a Futures qualifier in the 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 breast. She had a strong showing at 2020 Cary Sectionals last March, turning in lifetime bests in the SCY 100 breast and 400 IM and the LCM 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM. She finished 18th in the 100m breast, 21st in the 200m breast, 3rd in the 200m IM, and 4th in the 400m IM. In February, she was a top-8 finisher at the South Carolina LSC Senior State Championships in the 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2.03.33

400 IM – 4.23.03

100 back – 56.68

200 back – 2.02.92

100 breast – 1.05.85

200 breast – 2.21.72

Chunn will join Deniz Ertan in the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2026. Georgia Tech finished 9th of 11 teams at the 2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. It took 2:00.53/4:21.02 in the IM events, 54.44/1:59.19 in the backstroke, and 1:02.88/2:16.34 in the breaststroke to score at conference.

