SSPC: How Coleman Stewart has Transitioned Yards Greatness into SCM in the ISL

I sat down with my followed mustached Coleman, the one who swims way faster than I do, Coleman Stewart. Coleman seems to have found his rhythm in both short course meters and racing the best in the world inside the ISL bubble as we saw him take down Guilherme Guido in the 50 back last weekend and place 2nd in the 100 back. Stewart explains how he’s been able to move through this transition period and learn every step of the way, especially considering this is his first season as a professional swimmer.

