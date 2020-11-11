How Men’s 200 Breaststroke Has Exponentially Improved Since 2010

The 2020 Japan Adult Swimming Championships wrapped up tonight, with former 200m breaststroke world record holder Ippei Watanabe posting a time of 2:08.69 to shake off his long course racing cobwebs.

Amidst many of the world’s best swimmers having limited competitions in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Watanabe’s time ranks the World Championships medalist 4th among the 2020/21 season rankings. His compatriot Shoma Sato currently owns the top LCM 200 breaststroke time in the world with the big-time 2:07.02 he produced at last month’s Student Swimming Championships.

With the top tier of men’s 200m breaststrokers like Watanabe seemingly putting up 2:07 and 2:08 times as a matter of course, I wanted to put some numbers around how far this event has exponentially come in a relatively short period of time.

I grabbed all the men’s LCM 200 breaststroke times in the 2:06-, 2:07- and 2:08-ranges spanning 2010 and 2019 to take a look at how many more members of the pack entered new time brackets from year-to-year.

In 2010, for example, there were just 2 swimmers in the world that year who got under the 2:09 barrier. Only 2 years later that total more than doubled to 5 swimmers under 2:09, with an additional 3 entering the 2:07-zone.

The 2016 Olympic year was an especially notable breakout time period for the event, as 8 swimmers logged a time as 2:07.XX. This led to our first-ever swimmers getting into the 2:06 zone in Watanabe (2:06.67) and Russia’s Anton Chupkov (2:06.96) less than a year later.

Flash forward to 2019 and Chupkov landed on the record books with a new world standard of 2:06.12 posted in Gwangju, with his time now representing a real and present danger to the 2:06 barrier.

With next year’s Olympics bringing the best of the best to Tokyo, we will most likely need to revisit this data table with a new time column entered once those Games are done and dusted.

Men’s LCM 200 Breaststroke Top-Tier Times 2010-2019