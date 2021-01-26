SSPC: Austin Surhoff on How 45-Minute Training Days Led to Best Times at Age 30

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA-champion Austin Surhoff, who turned some heads by racking up 2 lifetime bests at the Richmond Pro Swim. Surhoff went 22.5 in the 50 free and 49.6 in the 100 free, very solid times that put him on the list for potentially finaling at Olympic Trials. As someone who was always a grinder in practice but didn’t necessarily love it, Surhoff takes us through the process that has helped him embrace and enjoy swimming again. This routine includes 45-minute workouts, just enough to make gains and keep his attention. Surhoff emphasizes that what he’s doing is manageable and sustainable for anyone at any point in life to see success.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.