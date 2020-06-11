Sprinter Keyla Brown Transfers from East Carolina to Kansas

Kansas has picked up East Carolina transfer Keyla Brown. She’ll join the Jayhawks this fall with three years of eligibility left after spending one season with the now-defunct ECU program.

Kristen Stege (Tennessee), Adela Vavrinova (Arkansas), Sara Niepelova (FGCU), Shannon Stott (Nebraska) and Mariana Vignoli (Nevada) have publicly announced their transfers from ECU so far.

I would like to announce my verbal commitment to KU! This was not an easy decision but one that had to be made due to wanting to continue my swim career. I would like to thank all my coaches but especially Kevin for everything he did for me at ECU ☠️ Lots of love for my Pirate family but I can’t wait to become a Jayhawk! #rockchalk

TOP TIMES

50 free – 23.36

100 free – 51.52

200 free – 1:55.61

100 back – 58.80

Brown, who came to ECU from College Park, MD, has represented Puerto Rico on the international stage. At the 2019 CCCAN Championships, in the 15-17 age group, Brown took bronze in the 50 fly, fifth in the 50 free, and seventh in the 100 free.

In her only champ meet with ECU, the 2020 AAC Championships, Brown scored in the 50 free B-final at 15th, while she finished 18th overall in the 100 free and 100 back.

Kansas just graduated two of its top sprinters, Carly Straight and Jenny Nusbaum. On Kansas’s top times list last season, Brown would’ve ranked fifth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free with her lifetime bests. She transfers in alongside Kansas’s class of 2024, which includes Kara Church, Katie Cross, Brooke Dalbey, Ellie Wehrmann, Emma Walker and Taylor Conley.