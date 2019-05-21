Carmel Backstroker Taylor Conley Sends Verbal Commitment to Kansas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel, Indiana’s Taylor Conley has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for 2020-21.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas! Huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches for all their support. Can’t wait to be a Jayhawk! Rock Chalk❤️💙”

Conley is a junior at Carmel High School. She swims year-round with Carmel Swim Club and specializes in back, IM, free, and fly. As a junior in high school, Conley finished 7th in the 100 back (55.38) at the 2019 IHSAA Girls High School State Championship. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 100 back and 200 back, finishing 88th and 52nd, respectively. She jumped right into long course season this spring with lifetime bests in the 50 free (28.30), 100 free (1:00.46), 200 free (2:11.95), 100 back (1:05.35), 200 back (2:22.36), and 200 IM (2:28.47) at Indy Sectionals in March. That included a finals appearance in the 100 back, where she placed 18th.

Conley will join fellow commits Brooke Dalbey, Ellie Wehrmann, and Emma Walker in the class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.75

100 back – 55.21

200 back – 2:00.94

200 IM – 2:08.13

50 free – 24.58

100 free – 52.90

100 fly – 58.20

