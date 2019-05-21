Notre Dame Picks Up Verbal Commitment from 200/500 Specialist Liam Smith

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Liam Smith has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for the class of 2024. He wrote on social media:

“I am so blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me to reach this point. Go Irish!☘️”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Smith is a junior at La Salle College La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor. He was runner-up in the 200 free (1:38.38) and took fourth in the 500 free (4:30.58) at the 2019 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. He also anchored the third-place 200 free relay (20.90) and the fifth-place 400 free relay (45.78).

Smith swims year-round with Lower Moreland Swimming. At the 2019 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup in St. Petersburg, Florida, he competed in the 50/100/500 free, 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM. He qualified for finals in all his events and finished the weekend with new PBs in the SCY 50 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM and the LCM 100 free and 200/400 IM. Last summer he swam at Richmond Futures and was 6th in the 200 free, 13th in the 100 free, 16th in the 400 free, 39th in the 100 fly, and 44th in the 400 IM.

Also committed to the Fighting Irish for the fall of 2020 are Luke Uttley and Sean Faikish.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 46.42

200 free – 1:38.38

500 free – 4:30.58

400 IM – 4:00.91

200 fly – 1:52.78

